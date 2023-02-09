For most programs, a lineup with six new position players looks like a rebuild. But when you have a team that’s perennially among the top Division II baseball teams in the country, you don’t rebuild.
You refresh.
“I think refresh is a good way to describe it,” Colorado Mesa baseball coach Chris Hanks said. “We’ve discussed that. There’s a freshness. Guys are spry, ready to go, they’ve been waiting their turn.”
Only two position players are back from last season, left fielder Conrad Villafuerte and Harrison Rodgers, who is moving from second base to shortstop.
The other six starters, plus the two-time Division II player of the year, designated hitter Haydn McGeary, graduated after long, successful careers.
The majority of players who will be in the starting lineup this week when CMU faces Azusa Pacific in a four-game series today through Saturday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, were in backup roles last season, although Hanks did bring in a handful of transfers.
The best news for the veteran skipper, though, is the pitching staff, decimated by injuries last season, is healthy once again, with Jared Ure and Anthony Durbano back from arm injuries. There’s more depth, which has always been a staple at CMU.
“Last year was … boy, it was a rough go on the mound. We go to the Super Regional and we lose Gage Edwards and then Blake Rohm, two kids that pitched significant innings didn’t even make the trip,” Hanks said.
Lefty Kannon Handy will again lead the rotation, and Hanks expects to go 12 deep on the staff this spring. Cole Seward and Jacob Rhoades will likely get starts this week along with Ure. Some of the bullpen arms fans can expect to see are Durbano, Jordan Ellison, a transfer from Barton County (Kansas) Community College, Emilio Flores and David Craig, sophomore transfers from the College of San Mateo (California), along with returners Cade Nicol, who came on like gangbusters late last season, and hard-throwing Cooper Vasquez.
“I feel like we’re 12 deep, very strong, almost as if there aren’t going to be enough innings to go around for the quality of kids,” Hanks aid. “Now, they have to go out and back it up and perform to the level we know they’re capable of. To go back to last year, we just felt like we were patch-working things together on a weekly basis, and had a pretty good year in spite of it, but we were so strong offensively.”
That part of the club remains to be seen. There’s some pop, but a McGeary and his nation-leading 35 home runs don’t come along every year. Of the 129 home runs the Mavericks hit last season, 108 were hit by guys who have graduated.
Rodgers hit a dozen home runs, 14 doubles and drove in 49 runs last season and is coming off an outstanding summer in the Appalachian League, making the All-Star team.
“(Ethan) Ezor and Jonathan Gonzalez play a good shortstop, too, but Jonathan has our fastest turn at second base,” Hanks said. “You kind of waste that at short a little bit and Harrison just thinks he’s the shortstop, so that helps him. He has great belief in himself.”
Stevenson Reynolds will take over at first base, with Salt Lake Community College transfer Braden Winget his backup. Kennedy Hara, a freshman from Aiea, Hawaii, and Bret Carrell, a transfer from Fresno City College, are good middle infielders to back up Gonzalez.
Ezor and Derek Shaver, a Grand Junction High School product who transferred from Wichita State, will play third. Shaver can also pitch, but was shut down in the fall with elbow tenderness. Hanks said Shaver could see some time on the mound once it warms up, but doesn’t want to risk injury by bringing him back too quickly.
Declan Wiesner, a sophomore transfer from Walters State (Tenn.) Community College, and sophomore Max Valdez will handle the majority of the catching.
Villafuerte is back in left field, with Robert Sharrar taking over in center and Julian Boyd, who provided some key pinch hits and speed late in games, in right. Transfers Paul Schoenfeld (Butler CC), Brent Renteria (Chandler-Gilbert) and Bransen Cosgrove (Scottsdale CC), along with freshman Kolby Felix, are expected to push for playing time.
Balls might not be denting as many cars in the parking lot behind left field at The Diamond as last season, but that doesn’t mean the Mavericks won’t put up runs. They just might do it a little differently.
“People will see the difference in our team speed right away,” Hanks said. “We’ll probably go back to running more, bunting more, executing things, manufacturing things, like we did especially with the 2014 team, the ’13 team.
“Last year, what else were you going to do with McGeary or Bramwell? Farmer could bunt, but found his power last year and he was so disciplined at the plate and his on-base percentage was so high, you didn’t want to give up outs with him at the plate because he made good decisions.
“We’re going to have to get to know some guys, we’re going to have to try some different folks. We have some ideas right now, but we’re going to have to let it play out a little bit.”
There’s the rub: Because of CMU’s rugged schedule, with No. 38 Azusa Pacific and No. 6 Southern New Hampshire at The Diamond in back-to-back weeks, the No. 15 Mavericks don’t have the luxury of a lot of experimenting with lineups.
“On paper, this is one of the toughest schedules, if not the toughest, we’ve ever put together, and that was intentional,” Hanks said. “We want to play good people.”