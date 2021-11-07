They start each match with fancy dance steps, handshakes and smiles to remind themselves to have fun.
The pregame ritual for the Palisade High School volleyball team makes all the difference in the world.
The Bulldogs did not let the circumstances of playing for a second consecutive trip to the state championships stress them out. They played confident and loose, defeating Falcon and Longmont in the Class 4A Region 11 tournament on Saturday to advance to the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Colorado Springs.
With a roster full of new players on the varsity level, including three freshmen, the Bulldogs have handled the expectations of playing for a winning program with some creative ways to pump themselves up for big matches.
“You don’t want to know our pregame routine,” Palisade coach Wendy Mac-Askill said with a laugh. “That’s going to be a secret because most coaches would probably not allow it. In all honesty, it’s about staying loose and having fun and that’s when this group is at its best.”
Palisade (20-5) defeated two programs that have eliminated them in previous regional tournaments. The Bulldogs topped Falcon 25-21, 25-19, 11-25, 25-18 to clinch a second consecutive state tournament appearance. The Bulldogs defeated Longmont 25-11, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21 in the first match of the regional.
“It’s amazing going back again,” senior outside hitter Ella Yanowich said. “I think with a whole new crew, no one thought we could get back to state. By doing this, it makes it mean so much more.”
Yanowich, one of two returning players with varsity experience, said it is the chemistry the team has developed with so many new players on the varsity roster this year, including three sophomores and three freshmen. The regular rotation includes Yanowich, two freshmen, two juniors and one sophomore.
“I know there was some pressure on the freshmen to come in and play well,” Yanowich said. “It’s like they’ve been pros. I don’t think we could’ve done this without them.”
One of the freshmen, Kyra Birch, led the Bulldogs in kills in the victory over Longmont with 15. The other freshman in the rotation, Addie Ritterbush, led Palisade with 13 kills in the win over Falcon. Ritterbush added 13 digs and three solo blocks against the Falcons, Yanowich had 10 kills and 11 digs and Ella Steele had 31 assists and 11 digs.
“It’s so unbelievable,” Ritterbush said. “It’s so hard to believe I’m a freshman going to state. I’ve never dreamed of it. I know we couldn’t do it without our seniors and big leaders like Ella Steele and Ella (Yanowich). They really led our team.”
Ritterbush was confident she and her freshmen teammates could play on the varsity level, but winning the regional tournament was still a bit more than she expected when the season started.
“I knew there was like seven or eight seniors that had graduated. I knew we would do good, but not this good,” Ritterbush said. “We were underdogs. No one expected us to do this good. It’s so good to be the underdogs and no one expect us to do this good.”
MacAskill said the freshmen, including Braeleigh MacAskill, have filled big shoes in the program.
“We ask of them what we ask of our upperclassmen,” MacAskill said. “They are carrying a big role for us and doing a phenomenal job. The older girls have been very welcoming teaching them the ropes. They are willing to learn and willing to work hard for each other.
“This is a huge accomplishment and such a testament to the hard work these girls put in. Some had been waiting for their opportunity to be varsity players because we were so top heavy with our senior class. These girls stepped up and took the opportunity to shine and continue what last year’s group did. I think that was a big part of us believing and accomplishing this today.”
The Bulldogs’ service game was instrumental in both of their regional wins Saturday. Yanowich had seven aces in the first match and Birch had three in the final match — including one for the regional-clinching point.
“Serving has been a strength for us this year,” MacAskill said. “We try to instill confidence in the girls that they can be aggressive from the service line. I thought that was something that set the tempo for the match (against Longmont) early on with some great serving on our side which got the other team out of system and a little harder for them to run their offense.”
Falcon (21-4) defeated Longmont 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 16-25, 15-11 in the other regional match.