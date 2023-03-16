Grand Junction’s Myka Neville pulls away from a Steamboat Springs defender on Wednesday in the Tigers’ 9-8 victory at Canyon View Park. Neville led Grand Junction with three goals in the win. Below, Eliana Mizell passes to a teammate in the win. Mizell is one of several Tigers freshmen still learning the ins and outs of playing lacrosse.
Fruita Monument's Sophie Howe pulls away from a Steamboat Springs defender on Wednesday in the Wildcats' 7-0 victory at Canyon View Park. Howe had two assists in the win.
Fruita Monjument's Gabrielle Marquez closes in on a Steamboat Springs player n Wednesday in the Wildcats' 7-0 victory at Canyon View Park
Grand Junction's Myka Neville tries to avoid a Steamboat Springs defender on Wednesday in the Tigers' 9-8 victory at Canyon View Park. Nevllie led Grand Junction with three goals in the win.
Grand Junction's Caley Shifflet runs down the field Wednesday in the Tigers' 9-8 victory over Steamboat Springs at Canyon View Park.
Grand Junction's Maya Harrington runs away from a Steamboat Springs defender Wednesday in the Tigers' 9-8 victory at Canyon View Park.
Grand Junction's Brailin Sanchez, right, looks for an open teammate Wednesday in the Tigers' 9-8 victory over Steamboat Springs at Canyon View Park.
Grand Junction's Maya Harrington races down the field Wednesday in the Tigers' 9-8 victory over Steamboat Springs at Canyon View Park.
Grand Junction’s Eliana Mizell passes to a teammate Wednesday in the Tigers’ 9-8 victory over Steamboat Springs at Canyon View Park.
Grand Junction's Madison DeGeorge avoids a pair of Steamboat Springs defenders Wednesday in the Tigers' 9-8 victory at Canyon View Park.
The Grand Junction High School girls lacrosse team is trying to strike a balance between teaching the game to its platoon of new players while also building off last year’s playoff appearance.
About half of the Tigers’ roster is made up of freshmen and many are picking up lacrosse sticks for the first time.
“We have kids who have literally never touched a stick before the first day of practice and now they’re playing varsity. We have a bunch of kids who are super coachable and picking up the sport quickly,” Grand Junction coach Madi Hathaway said. “We’re finding out what their role is and how we can use them. We’re coming together as a team pretty quickly. We still have a lot to learn but we’re starting to mesh.”
Still, the swaths of new faces plus the graduation of six seniors left some questioning whether the Tigers (1-1) could return to the postseason.
It’s still early in the season but how they grabbed their first win of the season bodes well.
Grand Junction eked out a 9-8 win over Steamboat Springs at a rainy Canyon View Park on Wednesday.
The Tigers and Sailors (1-1) traded blows throughout the game. Steamboat led 6-4 before the Grand Junction netted five of the final seven goals.
“Trying to overcome the wet sticks was quite the challenge,” Hathaway said. “To be a legal stick, you have to be able to see the ball (in the net) from the side rail. As it gets wet, that net sinks. So you have to adjust it and that makes your throwing point way different … If it continues to rain, you have to continue to adjust. So what you trust to be a pass to be right on could be way off.”
The six seniors from last season played key roles on the team, such as leader Amelia Knaysi. Now the Tigers are finding those leaders on and off the field.
Myka Neville is the top scorer for Grand Junction thus far. Neville has scored five goals in two games and had three in Wednesday’s win.
Neville scored 47 goals last season as the Tigers made the first round of the playoffs, losing 18-6 to Dawson School. Neville, a junior, was worried if she would see the same individual and team success that she did last season. But those fears are slowly being calmed.
“I was getting a little nervous about how the season would turn out and in our last game, we lost by one point so it was a little disappointing. But we pulled it all together this game,” Neville said. “I think we really have to have a positive attitude and a positive outlook on everything, especially because we had so many leaders on our team who graduated. We have a lot of girls who are stepping up … so it’s looking really good, especially with this game.”
Neville figures to be a key player this season. The same goes for sophomore Emma Diaz.
Diaz attends Central High School, where she plays softball and basketball. Lacrosse always interested her so she decided to try out for the Tigers, the team closest to her, last season.
“I really enjoy the pace of the game, my teammates and coaches. I love everything about the game,” Diaz said. “You have to be very encouraging and patient (with new players). This is a great group of people and they’ve picked up the game very well.”
Like Neville, Diaz has also seen growth on the team.
Hathaway sees it, too. Fostering that growth will be key if the Tigers are to not only return to the playoffs, but advance in them.
“We’re trying to coach the girls who have been on varsity to make sure they’re still getting what they need but also coaching the new girls to where they can hang with them,” Hathaway said. “We’re used to this, we always have 5-10 kids who have never played the sport before.”
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument grabbed its first win of the season with a 7-0 win over Steamboat Springs on Wednesday.
Regan Dare scored three goals and Kylah Celayeta added two. Molly Younker and Lauren Geer each scored once for the Wildcats (1-2) and Sophie Howe had two assists. Amber Rice was in goal and had one save.