If Max Orchard has the ball outside, doesn’t have a shot and sees an opening at the basket, his next move is simple — set Daniel Thomason up for a dunk. Sometimes the alley-oops are spur of the moment, other times they’re planned. But the result is always exhilarating.

“I just see Daniel in the alley or I think, ‘He’s there somewhere’ and I throw it up to him,” Orchard said.