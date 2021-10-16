Lexi Newton sent a pass down the right side of the field, then got herself in the right spot at the right time.
The redshirt junior midfielder scored the only goal of the game Friday afternoon to give the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Fort Lewis. It was the fourth straight win for CMU (8-2-0, 5-1-0 RMAC), and its second shutout of the season.
Newton received the ball near midfield and sent it down the line toward Lila Dere, who raced Danielle Gonzales of Fort Lewis to the corner. Gonzales got there first and tried to control the ball along the back line to prevent CMU from getting a corner kick.
As the two battled for possession, the ball came back toward the box, where Newton was positioned. She settled the ball just inside the right top corner of the box and sent a chip shot over Fort Lewis keeper Katlyn Rosenbaum into the back corner of the goal with just less than 16 minutes to play in the game. Dere was credited with an assist.
The Skyhawks took two shots in the final 12 minutes, with one sailing high and the other saved by CMU goalie Chloe Dody, one of five saves she made.
The game was a defensive battle, with neither team getting many good chances. The Mavericks took only eight shots, three on goal, and Fort Lewis (3-6-1, 1-4-1) put five of its 10 shots on goal.
Men’s Soccer
Alec Fronapfel and Jannick Lange scored first-half goals to lead CMU past Metro State 5-0 in Denver.
The No. 12 Mavericks (12-2, 6-0 RMAC) won their sixth straight game.
Fronapfel scored 26:35 into the game on a pass from Joey Joiner, and 14 minutes later, the Mavs were up 2-0 when Lange was set up by Fernando Morales and Ethan Anderson.
Colton Shafer scored early in the second half, and Morales had a pair of goals in a three-minute span to put the game well out of reach.
Ten of CMU’s 16 shots were on goal, and Connor Durant had yet another shutout, making two saves — the Roadrunners (4-8-1, 1-4-0) put only two of 11 shots on goal. Of CMU’s 12 wins, eight have been clean sheets, with Durant credited with seven and one combined shutout.
Volleyball
A trio of CMU hitters combined for 11 more kills than Black Hills State's entire team, but the Mavericks had to rally for a four-set victory, 23-25, 25-13, 15-18, 25-22.
Sydney Leffler had 21 kills, one off her career high, Savannah Spitzer had 11 and Gabi Vogt came off the bench to add 12 more. Black Hills had 33 total kills, CMU had 58.
Although Black Hills (5-12, 2-7 RMAC) had two more total blocks than CMU, 12-10, Mesa's defense, led by Kerstin Layman's 16 digs, allowed the Yellow Jackets to hit only .043, with 28 hitting errors. The Mavericks, in 138 attacks, committed 25 hitting errors, a .239 average. Leffler took 48 swings, with eight errors for a .271 hitting percentage, Spitzer hit .500 (two errors) and Vogt .409 (three errors).
Redshirt freshman setter Sabrina VanDeList had a career-high 50 assists with only one setting error, and also had two service aces and seven digs. Ashton Reese had 11 of CMU's 53 digs, with Holly Schmidt and Jordan Woods recording eight each.
Despite serving nine aces, CMU had a dozen service errors that helped Black Hills keep pressure on the Mavericks (12-4, 7-2), who won their fourth straight match.
Cycling
Madigen Munro of Colorado Mesa won the women’s cross country national title and CMU placed five in the top 10 at the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at Purgatory in Durango.
Torbjorn Roed was the national runner-up in the men’s cross country race, followed by teammate Scott Funston.
Munro finished her two laps in 58 minutes, 29 seconds, the only racer to finish under one hour, and won by 2 minutes, 33 seconds. Her best lap was 28:49.7.
Ruby Ryan was fourth in 1:01.28, with Lauren Lackman fifth in 1:01.22 and Katie Clouse sixth in 1:03.17. Tai-Lee Smith finished eighth in 1:06.15.
In the men’s race, Roed was 2:11 behind Brevard’s Tyler Orschel, with Roed averaging 27:18.6 minutes on his three laps.
Funston’s total time was 1:24.28, an average of 28:09.4 per lap. Aiden Lemorande finished eighth with a total time of 1:29.34.
Fort Lewis, expected to challenge CMU and Brevard for the team omnium title, took fourth through seventh in the men’s race and placed three in the top 10 of the women’s race, including second and third.