The Colorado Mesa baseball team couldn’t dig itself out of a 6-0 hole in the first inning Thursday, losing 11-6 to Northwest Nazarene University in chilly, windy — and at times, snowy — Nampa, Idaho.
Isaac Hayen didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up six runs in only two-thirds of an inning. Of the five hits he gave up, four were doubles. He also threw a wild pitch and committed an error in the rough start.
The Nighthawks (4-9) sent 10 men to the plate in the inning, then added two more runs in the second inning off freshman Bridger Clontz before he settled in. He didn’t allow another run in his 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Spye Turnbeaugh, a redshirt sophomore making his first appearance for the Mavericks (5-3), allowed three runs over two innings. The brightest spot for the pitchers was Liam Hohenstein, a freshman from Castle Rock, who struck out five of the seven batters he faced over the final two innings.
Down 8-0, the Mavericks got back in the game with one run in the third and four in the fourth to pull within two runs. Three runs came on a home run by Ethan Ezor, who went 3 for 4 with the three RBI. A bases-loaded balk when starter Kyle Ethridge faked a toss to first base, brought in another.
Three runs by the Nighthawks put the game away in the sixth.
Men’s Lacrosse
Jed Brummett scored six goals in the No. 19 Mavericks’ 25-2 rout of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C., the first of a three-game eastern swing.
The Mavericks (2-0) were up 3-0 after less than four minutes before Brummett scored back-to-back goals, followed by one from his brother, JJ, on their way to an 11-1 first-quarter lead.
After giving up their first goal, CMU scored 15 in a row — in all, 13 players scored at least one goal. Ethan Points had a hat trick, which overshadowed by Jed Brummett’s double hat trick — he took only six shots in the game.
Mesa out-shot Lees-McRae (0-5) 52-13, and the lopsided score allowed CMU to go deep in its bench, playing three different keepers. Calvin Doucette got the victory, allowing one goal and making two saves in the first 23 ½ minutes. Dom Pasquale and Mac Bayless also logged time in goal.
James Steinke had a pair of goals and three assists in the Mavericks’ balanced attack.
Next up for the Mavericks is a Saturday morning match against Belmont Abbey College, which is receiving votes in the national poll, followed by a Tuesday match against another team receiving votes, the University of Mount Olive.
Also Thursday, the RMAC announced that Concordia University Irvine will join the conference as an associate member in men’s lacrosse next spring.
Irvine is moving from a club program to NCAA Division II status, giving the RMAC five men’s lacrosse teams, joining CMU, Westminster, Adams State and CSU Pueblo.
The Golden Eagles won the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II national title for club programs in 2017 and made the MCLA playoffs last spring.