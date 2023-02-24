The Colorado Mesa baseball team couldn’t dig itself out of a 6-0 hole in the first inning Thursday, losing 11-6 to Northwest Nazarene University in chilly, windy — and at times, snowy — Nampa, Idaho.

Isaac Hayen didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up six runs in only two-thirds of an inning. Of the five hits he gave up, four were doubles. He also threw a wild pitch and committed an error in the rough start.