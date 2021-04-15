Throughout his high school football career, Tanner Jolley played in the home of the Mavericks. Once he reaches the collegiate level, he’ll be playing at Maverik Stadium.
Jolley was a standout defensive end and offensive lineman for Fruita Monument, earning first-team all-state honors as a senior and second-team all-state honors as a junior in addition to being a team captain. He’ll hope for a similar gridiron arc in the Mountain West Conference.
Jolley was one of nine District 51 athletes to sign with colleges Wednesday, committing to play football for Utah State University.
“I anticipate that I’m going to have to prove myself from day one,” Jolley said. “It’s a big program. I’m not going to let them think that, because they offered me, I think I have a secured spot on the team. I’m always going to be working harder than everybody else so I can play.”
Jolley’s college football journey will have to wait until after he completes a more spiritual journey. He’s going to spend the next two years on a mission trip organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jolley leaves this summer, although he’s yet to learn his destination. He anticipates that information will come next week.
“My whole life, I’ve been wanting to go on a mission,” Jolley said. “My dad went. I know other people that have gone. My brother went. It’s just been something that I’ve felt like I needed to do. I don’t really know the reasoning, but I know that God has many blessings for me because of it.”
Utah State is under new leadership after Blake Anderson was hired as the head coach from the same position at Arkansas State in December. Jolley is one of few high schoolers to sign with the Aggies since Anderson’s hiring. Their 2021 class featured a total of four prep signees.
Because of the roster situations created by the NCAA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the regularity of signees to Utah’s college teams completing mission trips beforehand, Jolley knows he’ll still have a place with the Aggies when he arrives in Logan in 2023.
“I haven’t really talked to Blake Anderson that much,” Jolley said. “I’ve talked to the defensive coordinator and (defensive) coaches. They’ve been really busy because they’re a new staff and they really haven’t recruited many people. I just got really lucky.”
Four Palisade Bulldogs signed on the dotted line in the first ceremony of the day.
After leading the girls basketball team to the postseason with 11.1 points per game, Alexis Marushack will continue her career on the hardwood in Illinois, signing with Aurora University.
“Aurora University was the first school to actually feel like a home away from home,” Marushack said. “It didn’t feel like I was an athlete going into a new program. I’m a person going into a new family and a new life. They definitely had more of a positive impact of growing you as a person and growing you to be this new leader, this new personality, this new human being who’s going into a community. It didn’t feel more focused on, ‘We want you come to play for us.’ They wanted me to become more of their family and not just their program.”
Donovan Kemp will remain on the Western Slope, penning his commitment to Colorado Mesa University’s track and field program. By joining the Mavericks, he’ll be reunited with two of his former Palisade coaches.
“My mom and dad are still here, so I figured I would stay with them and not create a burden on them of missing their child,” Kemp said. “Two of my former Palisade coaches, Tim Reetz and John Gabriel, are over there. It would be an awesome opportunity to see those guys again and be coached by them.”
Brandon Rubalcaba will head to Forest City, Iowa, to join the men’s golf team at Waldorf University.
“I just love the campus there, I love the coaching staff, and it fit well with me because the coach is always setting high goals and that’s something I wanted to do here at Palisade,” Rubalcaba said. “It was a great offer that I couldn’t really refuse.”
Justice McKee will continue her soccer career in Gunnison after signing with Western Colorado University.
“I love the atmosphere and the people there,” McKee said. “I love the team and how the team works and the coach. Everything about it just came to me.”
McKee won’t be the only former District 51 athlete joining the Mountaineers’ women’s soccer team. Grand Junction’s Malia Yang also signed with Western State on Wednesday.
“Right when I stepped on campus, I knew that was the place I wanted to be,” Yang said. “It’s such a good environment. It’s a perfect place with the outdoors and the athletics. Coach (Amanda) Raso had a really good goal in mind for the future, which I really appreciated.”
Three more athletes signed from Central, including basketball star Leah Redding, who’s joining Colorado Mesa’s women’s team.
After a senior year in which she averaged 13.5 points — including a career-high 37 in one of the Warriors’ wins — she’ll look to make an instant impact with the Mavs.
“A lot of my family lives in town,” Redding said. “It’s going to be really nice to be in town locally. Also, Mesa’s a great program to be part of, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”
Her basketball teammate, Mya Murdock, signed with Colorado Northwestern Community College. However, Murdock will be joining the Spartans’ softball program, continuing in the sport in which she excelled at Central.
She hopes two years in Rangely will lead to an opportunity at a larger program.
“It was just an amazing environment when I visited,” Murdock said. “It felt like home. I felt like I belonged there and decided to go there. … I hope to transfer to a bigger school. Start small, work hard and try to get to a bigger school. It’s good to start off small.”
After playing for the Four Corners Rugby Academy throughout his school days, Central’s Liam Brannan will continue pursuing his passion for the sport at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“They’re a really good program,” Brannan said. “They’re up there compared to most schools. They’re in a Division I rugby league. It’s going to give me a lot of experience. Even though I have like eight years under my belt, I feel like I can learn so much more from them.”