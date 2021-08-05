Nate Fisbeck's first home run of the season lifted Boise past Grand Junction 10-9 on Wednesday night at Suplizio Field, only the second time the Rockies' bullpen blew a save opportunity this season.
With Robby Baker, who had 12 of Grand Junction's 15 saves this season, no longer on the roster, the Rockies are searching for a new closer.
Trevin Reynolds, a Colorado Mesa graduate, relieved James Varela in the fourth inning and threw five stellar innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight. Two of those hits came in the ninth inning, when Reynolds gave up a pair of singles, the second of which was compounded by a bad throw from the outfield that put runners on second and third with one out.
Reynolds, who was in line for his first professional victory, was lifted for Cody Clark, who struck out Hidekel Gonzalez for the second out.
Fisbeck, who had struck out three times, lifted a fly ball that just cleared the wall in left-center field to turn the Rockies' 9-7 lead into a 10-9 deficit.
The Hawks' Conner Dand retired the Rockies in order in the bottom of the ninth for his third save.
Tied 7-7 in the seventh, Alexis Monge hit a one-out triple, and Vinny Esposito, who went 4 for 5 and dove in four runs, doubled him home to break the tie. Luke Roskam drove Esposito home with a base hit off reliever Matt Terrones.
The loss cut Grand Junction's second-half lead in the Pioneer League South Division to only one game over Boise and Ogden, which defeated Idaho Falls 12-4. The Rockies are now 35-28 overall, 9-7 in the second half. Ogden and Boise are both 8-8 in the second half with just more than one month remaining.