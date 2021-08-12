Jake Anderson's ninth-inning single drove in the go-ahead run and Michael Townsend shut down Rocky Mountain in the bottom of the inning Wednesday in Grand Junction's 6-5 victory in Colorado Springs.
The Rockies (37-32, 11-11) stayed two games behind Boise in the Pioneer League South Division's second half standings. Boise (33-37, 13-9) beat Idaho Falls 7-3 on Wednesday to open that series.
Austin Elder opened the top of the ninth with a double to the wall in right field and pinch runner Frankie Jezioro easily scored when Anderson lined the ball to left. Anderson moved up on a wild pitch and the Vibes (15-54, 5-17) intentionally Vinny Esposito with two out. Luke Roskam's ground ball forced Esposito at second.
Townsend, who came on for Cody Clark, allowed a one-out infield single but got Jacob Barfield to ground into a game-ending double play to record his first save of the season.
Josh Elvir doubled home two runs in the first and scored on a groundout by Jose Gutierrez, who hit a sacrifice fly in the third to put Grand Junction up 4-1 before the Vibes scored twice in the bottom of the inning on a home run by Barfield.
Joshua Esparza tied it in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run off starter Jimmy Dobrash, who gave up four runs on 10 hits and struck out two in six innings.
Dondrei Hubbard's sixth-inning double scored Elvir for a 5-4 lead, but Clark (6-2) gave up the tying run in the eighth.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak — Grand Junction had lost eight of its past 10 games to lose the second-half lead to Boise.