It’s time to sharpen up for the playoffs, and Thursday night’s game wasn’t exactly what the No. 1-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team had in mind.
“We’ve done everything we can do, and it’s just about getting guys ready for the next step,” first baseman Jordan Stubbings said. “It was just, it felt like we just skated through that game, got a couple of runs and said, ‘Hey, Mo, shut the door.’ Yeah, that’s not Mesa baseball. I promise you we won’t be like that for long. But it’s good to get a win on a day the offense isn’t hitting and (Andrew Morris) is racking up strikeouts. How many did he have? Thirteen? Yeah, he only hit 97 (mph).”
The Mavericks’ 4-1 victory over Colorado Christian wasn’t up to their standards, not with the conference tournament next week and the all-important South Central Regional the week after that.
“We played like crap,” Stubbings said. “I mean, it’s crap in terms of, we want to win a national championship and the way we’re playing right now is not gonna win, but we will get there.”
Stubbings hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Colorado Christian (13-23, 12-21 RMAC) cut the lead in half with one run in the fourth.
Johnny Carr, who hadn’t played in nearly three weeks, drove in a run in the fourth and added a home run, his first of the season, in the sixth.
And like Stubbings said, it was up to Morris. The redshirt sophomore (8-0) was again outstanding, striking out 13 in eight innings. He needed only eight pitches in the first inning — all strikes — and retired the first nine batters in order.
That was the plan.
“I was really focusing on making my first inning good,” Morris said. “In the pitchers’ meeting we talked about coming out strong first and creating your own momentum and not letting the game create momentum for you. ... I really tried to lock in and make sure I was dominant the first inning, because my first innings haven’t really been the best.”
What wasn’t the plan was a whacky play in the seventh inning. With one out, Wyatt Crenshaw, the brother of CMU outfielder Wacey Crenshaw, singled behind the mound. Morris fielded the ball, whirled and threw wide of first base. Crenshaw made a turn toward second, but realized the ball came right back to Stubbings, so he headed back to first.
“He threw the ball away and I said some choice words and the ball hit the fence luckily, and the guy spun inside,” Stubbings said. “Once you make one attempt to get to second, you’ve got to come back to first and Harrison (Rodgers) was right there.
“We had just talked about that like two nights ago. We’d never talked about that the entire year, but the other day, randomly, Skip’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got to be ready for this.’ ”
Rodgers sprinted over from second, but Crenshaw somehow dodged the tag. Rodgers easily threw him out at second.
“I thought I didn’t have any time,” Morris said of the hurried throw. “I just spun around and didn’t even look at him. I wish somebody would have told me ‘You have 20 feet to work with.’ ”
CMU coach Chris Hanks would like to see his team with a little more bounce, but he also realizes that the Mavs (34-3, 31-2) are on the home stretch of a taxing season, one in which they’ve never had a sub-par weekend. He doesn’t want one now, obviously.
“We were a little sluggish offensively last weekend, a little sluggish offensively tonight,” Hanks said. “We’ve done a lot of hitting this year, you know, and we’ve actually maintained it for a long time.
“We may need to play some fresh guys, give the regular guys a day off and let them watch, change their perspective. We may do that (today), just release some of the pressure.”