Haydn McGeary, Caleb Farmer and Harrison Rodgers all had big days at the plate in leading the No. 1-ranked Colorado Mesa University baseball team to two road wins at Regis on Sunday, 27-4 and 6-3.
In the first game, the Mavericks (24-2, 21-1 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) exploded for 13 runs in the seventh inning, including home runs by McGeary, Farmer and Rodgers, giving the team four homers on the day to go along with Matt Turner’s. McGeary finished with five hits and seven RBI, Farmer had four hits with six RBI and three runs, and Rodgers had four hits with two RBI and three runs.
In the second game, CMU took a 4-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run double by Farmer, a triple by Rodgers and an RBI ground-out by Jonathan Gonzalez. On the mound, Trevin Reynolds (6-0) held Regis (16-6, 12-6 RMAC) to five hits in four innings of work.
SOCCER
Colorado Mesa travels to Golden on at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to play Colorado School of Mines in the quarterfinals of the women’s RMAC tournament.
Pairings were announced for the men’s and women’s tournaments on Sunday, with CMU’s men receiving the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye. The Mavericks (5-0-1) play the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal game between CSU-Pueblo and Regis in the semifinals at noon Friday at Maverick Field, with Colorado Mines taking on either Fort Lewis or Westminster at 3:30 p.m. The championship game is at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The CMU women (5-3-1, 3-2-1 RMAC) received the No. 4 seed in the Rocky Division, with Mines winning the Mountain Division. CU-Colorado Springs earned the overall No. 1 seed and will host the final four if the Mountain Lions defeat Adams State on Tuesday.
Softball
No. 19 Colorado Mesa swept a doubleheader over UC-Colorado Springs, 14-4 and 11-3, to win its four-game series at home after a Saturday split.
In the first game, Brooke Doumer hit three home runs, with Ellie Smith Aislyn Sharp also hitting the ball out of the park. Paige Adair improved to 12-1 in the circle with a five-hit, four-strikeout effort.
In game two, Ashley Bradford had a trio of hits and also scored thrice. Lauren Wedman drove in three runs to lead the Mavericks (26-2, 26-2 RMAC). Shea Mouser improved to 5-1 after holding the Mountain Lions (14-20, 14-17 RMAC) to four hits.
Track & Field
CMU hosted Western Colorado and Colorado Christian at the Maverick Sun Classic, with both the men and women finishing on top.
The Mavs’ men’s winners were Jerod Kuhn (10,000-meter), the 4x100m relay team, Triston Charles (1,500m), Zayden Davis (110m hurdles), Tony Torres (800m), Casey McDaniel (400m hurdles), Elijah Williams (200m), Justin Thompson (high jump), Spencer Purnell (long jump), Hayden Riley (shot put and discus) and Brock Murphy (hammer).
The Mavs’ women’s winners were Kiana Jackson (100m hurdles and triple jump), Sierra Arceneaux (100m), McKenna Molder (200m), the 4x400m relay team, Taeryn Trumper (long jump) and Meleeah Holmes-McKown (discus).
Golf
Colorado Mesa’s men sit third and the women sit fourth after the first day of action at the RMAC Championships in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The men, shooting 13 over par 301, trail the top team, CSU-Pueblo, by 14 strokes and the second team, CU-Colorado Springs, by four strokes. The women, at 34-over 318, five strokes behind Metro State and Colorado Christian.
Peter Grossenbacher is the top man for the Mavericks through one round, shooting 1-under 71 to tie for third place with CSU-Pueblo’s Matt Millar. For the women, senior Hannah More is tied for eighth individually at 7-over 78.
Beach Volleyball
A 5-0 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville in the quarterfinals of the Gold bracket ended the Mavericks’ stay at the AVCA Small College Nationals.
Mesa’s No. 1 team of Maddi Foutz and Holly Schmidt took their match to three sets before losing 21-11, 14-21, 15-8. The Javelinas won the other four matches in straight sets.