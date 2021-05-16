When one of your seniors leads off the bottom of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run — on Senior Day — you just figure it’s going to be a good day.
And it was for the No. 1 Colorado Mesa baseball team Saturday, who wrapped up a series sweep of Colorado Christian with an 11-1 victory at Suplizio Field.
Tyler Parker’s fly ball to left-center sailed over the Cougars’ left and center fielders, neither of whom seemed to pick up the ball off the bat. Parker turned on the afterburners and raced around the bases, then added a conventional home run in the third inning, a two-run shot to left.
Haydn McGeary hit his 17th home run of the season in the same inning and Jordan Stubbings led off the bottom of the fourth with his 11th home run, this one to straightaway center, for a 5-1 lead.
After putting up four runs in the seventh inning, with several players coming off the bench to put up hits — Connor Shadroo had an RBI single and Nolan Walker a two-run single — the Mavs had the game put away, 10-1.
Trevin Reynolds, one of the seniors honored before the game, picked up his seventh win of the season with six solid innings. He gave up one run on six hits, walked only one and struck out five. Austin Lorenz, Gage Edwards and Anthony Durbano each threw one hitless inning of relief, combining for five strikeouts and one walk.
Parker finished 3 for 3 with three RBI, Johnny Carr had two hits and drove in a pair of runs in the Mavericks’ 14-hit attack.
Now begins the drive to the Division II World Series, with CMU the top seed and hosting the RMAC Tournament starting Wednesday at Suplizio Field. The Mavericks (37-3, 34-2 RMAC) will play the Cougars (13-26, 12-24), who got the No. 6 seed, at 2 p.m.
In the first game at 10 a.m., No. 2 Metro State plays No. 5 CSU-Pueblo, with No. 3 CU-Colorado Springs playing No. 4 Regis at 8 p.m.