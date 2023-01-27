Conference duals just hit different, especially when it’s the first home dual of the season.
“It’s crazy at home,” Jason Bynarowicz said. “The fans come out and you’re able to sit here and talk to everybody, smiling, especially getting the crowd hyped up like that.
“We’ve won the RMAC the past couple of years and we want another. Adams is a tough team, they’ve been ranked ahead of us every year and we’ve upset them and again this year.”
The big guys took care of business Thursday for the Colorado Mesa wrestling team in the No. 12 Mavericks’ 30-20 victory over No. 8 Adams State at Brownson Arena.
Down four points heading into the final three matches of the dual, CMU got bonus-point wins in all three to secure the dual.
Bynarowicz took advantage of a penalty point in the 184-pound match against Hunter Tobiasson, a Grand Junction High School graduate, and dominated from there in a 12-2 major decision that erased the Grizzlies’ four-point lead after Alex Holguin injured his right shoulder and was forced to default in the first period at 174 pounds.
“Adams is a tough team and we knew that coming into it but all week we’ve been talking, they’re tough, but we’re tougher,” Bynarowicz said. “After Alex got hurt I just stayed calm and went out there and wrestled my best.”
Bynarowicz was tied 2-2 early in the second period when Tobiasson was penalized one point for an illegal hold, locking his hands, with 1:14 remaining. That put Bynarowicz up 3-2 and he quickly worked a reversal, then turned Tobiasson for four back points and a 9-2 lead heading into the final period and ended up with the major decision.
“Once he gave up that penalty point with the locked hands, I knew it made him mad,” Bynarowicz said. “I eat that up. It makes me fired up. One of the best things I believe that’s helped me wrestle is I get the other dude mad, he wrestles worse. His technique goes out a little bit and he starts risking stuff.”
Kash Anderson picked the Mavs up — literally — by repeatedly lifting Adams State’s Ben Tonnessen and throwing him back on the mat in the 197-pound bout on his way to a 9-1 major decision.
He used the lift eight times to his advantage, wearing Tonnessen out every time the Grizzlies’ sophomore got to his feet.
“It’s a lot harder to stand up and I was dragging all my weight down on him, so when he was standing up, he was struggling, and you could see at the end of the third period there, I was breaking him down,” Anderson said.
His victory put CMU up 24-20, meaning redshirt freshman Ruben Samuelson needed to win, but at all costs avoid giving up bonus points, to secure the team win. Every bout was determined by bonus points, so it was a tall task.
He wasted no time, immediately taking Abraham Garcia down to his back and recording a pin in only 36 seconds.
“I’m working on pulling the trigger,” Samuelson said. “In the past, I haven’t been really good about taking shots when I need to, so as soon as I saw it, I took it.”
They locked up early and Samuelson hooked his left arm around Garcia’s head, threw him to the mat and used his leverage as Garcia tried to stay off his back toward the far edge of the mat, but Samuelson stayed on balance to get Garcia’s shoulders down.
Samuelson got himself ready in the wrestling room, which is adjacent to Brownson, trying to calm his nerves, knowing it was coming down to his match.
“I’ve been trying not to take that into how I wrestle,” he said. “It just makes me more nervous. If I can just block that out of my head and keep it away, I know I wrestle better.”
The Mavs’ lighter-weight wrestlers set the tone, with sixth-ranked Dawson Collins finally pinning Adam Concepcion at the 6:34 mark at 125 pounds and No. 9 Collin Metzgar working a 10-0 major decision over Isaiah DeLaCerda at 133 for a 10-0 CMU lead.
Two more Grand Junction graduates, Kieran Thompson and Josiah Rider, got the Grizzlies right back in it. Thompson recorded an impressive 10-2 major decision over Andrew Silva at 141 pounds and Rider, ranked No. 3 at 149 pounds after winning the 157-pound national title last season, pinned Alex Castaneda in 2:53.
Ryan Wheeler, ranked No. 6 at 157 for the Mavericks, made it 16-10 with a first-period pin of Travis Vialpando, but Aaden Valdez cut the Grizzlies’ deficit to two, 16-14, with a major decision over ninth-ranked Gus Dalton at 165 before Holguin, ranked No 8 at 174, was injured.
“This really builds our confidence,” Anderson said. “Right now, I’m fired up, I feel like I can do anything. The more we get those good, hard wins, the more it’s going to push us harder and make us better.”