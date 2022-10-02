The second-ranked team in Class 2A keeps on rolling.
Delta opened Conference 5 play on Saturday with a 28-0 shutout of Pagosa Springs at home.
The Panthers (6-0, 1-0) led by only seven at halftime. The offense woke up in the third quarter and scored two touchdowns to bring a 21-0 lead into the final 12 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, Konner Workman iced the game with a 36-yard touchdown run with about 8 minutes to go.
The Pirates (0-5, 0-1) have yet to score more than 19 points in a game this season.
Delta has now won five of its past six meetings against Pagosa Springs.
Moffat County 29, Rifle 26: The Bears (2-3, 0-1 2A Conference 6) scored first to take a 7-0 lead Friday and the teams traded scores from there. The Bulldogs led 14-13 after the first quarter, and neither team scored in the second.
Rifle then took a lead on a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Logan Gross before Moffat County (4-1, 1-0) responded with a quick rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. The Bulldogs scored again in the fourth to take a 29-18 lead. Gross had a 50-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes left to pull within 29-26, but the Bears couldn’t finish the comeback.
Basalt 42, Grand Valley 6: The Cardinals (2-3, 0-1 Conference 6) didn’t score until the second half and the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 42-0 at halftime.
Class 1A
Meeker shut out an opponent for the second time this season with a 40-0 victory over Cedaredge.
The Cowboys (4-1, 3-0 Conference 1) have held opponents to 14 or fewer points four times this season and have scored 40-plus points in three straight contests. The Bruins (3-3, 1-2) have scored only 12 points in their past two games.
Buena Vista 42, North Fork 14: The Miners (2-3, 1-2 Conference 1) didn’t score until a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes left in the second quarter and trailed 21-7 at halftime. Their defense did hold the Demons (3-2, 1-1) to only one score in the third quarter, but the offense couldn’t wake up.
North Fork scored the final touchdown of the game on a 17-yard run from Dylan Prescott.
8-Man
Plateau Valley allowed 50-plus points for the fourth time this season in a 66-34 Conference 2 loss to Vail Christian on Friday at home.
The Cowboys (1-4, 0-2) allowed the Saints (3-1, 1-0) to run for 523 yards.
Rangely fell to Hayden 56-26 in a road Conference 2 game on Friday.
The Panthers (1-4, 0-1) led at halftime but collapsed in the second half. They built a 20-14 advantage at the break thanks to three rushing touchdowns. But the Tigers’ (3-2, 2-0) offense woke up in the third and scored 22 unanswered points. Rangely mustered only six points in the fourth.
