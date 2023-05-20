A season of high aspirations and expectations ended with shock and disappointment as the Fruita Monument High School baseball team lost 6-5 to Castle View in the Class 5A Region 2 tournament on Friday at Suplizio Field.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 2 in 5A and had won nine straight, a streak that began with a win over No. 31 Castle View on April 19.
But mistakes on defense and a sleepy offense doomed Fruita in the upset.
“That game is frustrating because it’s not characteristic of us,” said a somber coach Casey Sullivan. “We had silly mistakes … It’s a sickening feeling …We had a great week of practice, the kids were into it and they were excited. Batting practice today was good. They were dialed in … I don’t think we overlooked them, I don’t think it was any of that.”
Fruita had committed only 22 errors in 21 games entering Friday, the second-fewest in the Southwestern League, but committed three in Friday’s loss. The offense, meanwhile, didn’t score until the third inning when Castle View already had a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats struck out fewer times than the Sabercats, had more hits and had more extra-base hits.
It was just one of those games that came at the worst time.
Castle View (11-13) showed early this game would be no walk in the park. Leadoff hitter Ben Knox reached on an error on a ground ball on the sixth pitch he saw. Though he didn’t score and the inning was over three batters later, starting pitcher Landon Hawk had thrown 20 pitches in the first inning and 82 pitches through three innings.
Some teams save their ace pitcher for the regional championship game, and sometimes they don’t even get there. That was the case for Lucas Weaver, who starred all season long for Fruita. But Hawk and reliever Tyler Matheson did find their way out of some jams.
“Really, our pitchers did a great job today … Our defense (had mistakes) and it took us three innings to get our bats going,” Sullivan said. “I don’t regret that decision (to not start Weaver). We talked about it as a team … We thought that was good and that if we do win, these guys will be tough and we’d like Lucas for that.”
Down 3-0 in the third, Logan Cardoza lined a 1-2 pitch into shallow right to score Parker Noah and Weaver. In the next inning, with Fruita on the wrong side of a 4-2 game, Carter Hines scored when Masen Lopez hit into a fielder’s choice.
The Wildcats (19-3) tied the game in the fifth inning. Hunter Smolinski hit a leadoff double and Kolton Hicks was hit with a pitch. Both advanced on a wild pitch, but Cardoza struck out looking and Keenan Oxford grounded out. Smolinski tied the game on another wild pitch but Hicks was left stranded.
The Sabercats retook the lead in the top of the seventh when Carson Smith singled Avery Farrell home. Then, Derek Gordon lifted a pitch into deep right center. Two Fruita defenders were on it but one tripped and the ball landed just beyond the other to score Smith.
Baseball became a game of inches on Friday, and Fruita fell short.
Fruita had one last gasp. Smolinski hit a solo home run to right field to lead off the seventh. Hicks flew out to the right-field warning track, just one gust of wind from a home run. Cardoza singled and Oxford launched a 2-0 pitch to deep right field, only for it to land in foul territory.
After the final out, the Wildcats shuffled to a spot below the north bleachers at Suplizio. Their body language said what words couldn’t. Players slumped on the picnic benches, some dropped their hands into their faces.
It was a great spring for Fruita and although Friday’s defeat doesn’t erase the accomplishments made, it may dampen them.
Fruita has a hefty group of juniors highlighted by Weaver, Smolinski and Oxford, plus sophomores who made contributions all season. Sullivan hopes to crack the playoff code next year.
“I am proud of them, we did have a good year,” he said. “We were talking (postgame) about the offseason and how you don’t get to take days off. I think it’s about the approach, we have to have that higher attention to detail in our offseason and practices … I hope this hits them in the gut a little bit … I hope they respond to this. This is a hurdle that, even when I was an assistant coach, we have yet to get over. Something has to change.”