Lopsided losses, you tell your team to flush it. Bad day, forget about it and come back tomorrow.
But not when you’re the No. 2 team in the nation playing your season opener at home, 347 days since your last game.
No, Colorado Mesa baseball coach Chris Hanks wanted the Mavericks to stew over their 18-6 loss to Northwest Nazarene on Thursday for awhile before today’s doubleheader against Montana State-Billings in the Courtyard by Marriott Leadoff Classic. It was the first loss in a season opener for the Mavericks since 2013.
“Nothing like a good butt-kicking to cleanse the soul,” Hanks said.
The Mavericks, whose last game was March 8, 2020, weren’t sharp on the mound and had too many bad at-bats against a team that jumped on Jared Ure in the first inning and never backed off.
The Nighthawks’ starter, Kyle Ethridge, was one of only four pitchers who got a win off the Mavericks last season, and CMU’s veteran hitters knew what to expect. They just didn’t adjust at the plate.
“Their kid pitched well,” Hanks said. “That’s the guy who beat us last year, the one game they took from us in the series last year. We knew that going in, we knew he was a command guy, that he’d stay away and come in occasionally and throw his change-up, and we popped it up.”
After Ure gave up two balls hit in the gap to open the game, a triple and an RBI double, a base hit gave Northwest Nazarene (4-1) a 2-0 lead. A two-run double in the third followed, another ball hit in the gap, and the Mavericks were in catch-up mode.
They got something going in the third when Tanner Garner, who had three of CMU’s seven hits, reached on a one-out single to left. On a 3-1 pitch, Garner took off for second and freshman Harrison Rodgers, the only new face in the Mavs’ lineup, popped out in foul territory. Garner had no chance to get back to first and was doubled off.
“That was a run and hit, it would have been ball four, he shouldn’t have swung,” Hanks said. “That’s not a protection play for the runner, that’s an offensive play. That’s an if you get a pitch where you can hit a gap, put a swing on it; don’t swing at ball four.
“We have a great runner on base, he’s probably going to steal the bag even if you take a strike. At worst, it’s going to be a bang-bang play, and we swing at a ball inside off the plate, pop it up to first base when we’re still in the game and we have a little something going. We’ll have to fix those things.”
John Gonzalez hit a three-run home run for the Nighthawks in both the fifth and seventh innings off reliever Cade Nicol, and Colton Moore hit a two-run shot, putting the Mavs in a 13-1 hole.
CMU scored its first run in the sixth inning, but had a chance to get back in the game.
Down 7-0, Garner reached on his third single of the day and pinch-hitter Tanner Rempel drove the ball to the deepest part of the park in left-center.
The ball was hit so well that Northwest Nazarene center fielder Ryan Dearing took two steps and stopped. The ball, however, hit the top of the fence and bounced back into center field, with left fielder Haden Keller chasing it down. Both Garner and Rempel thought the ball was out and didn’t run hard, and by the time they realized it wasn’t a home run, they were stuck on third and second.
Garner scored when Haydn McGeary reached on an error and a walk to Jordan Stubbings loaded the bases. Spencer Bramwell grounded into an inning-ending double play — CMU hit into three double plays.
Bramwell hit a grand slam to the same area of the park as Rempel’s double during the Mavs’ five-run eighth inning.
With 352 sports-starved fans bundled up in winter coats and blankets, the first CMU athletic event open to the general public since two home football games this past fall, the Mavericks wanted to put on a better show.
“It’s disappointing to start off the year like that,” Hanks said. “It’s a group that will regroup and come back, but it’s a little bit embarrassing.”