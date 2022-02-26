It was not the debut — albeit a “soft opening” — of Bergman Field as a game facility the Colorado Mesa baseball team had in mind Friday.
Not only were the No. 2 Mavericks swept in a doubleheader for the first time since 2018, they were shut out at home for the first time in 530 games, a streak that went back to Feb. 14, 2004.
With Canyon View Park unavailable this weekend, the Mavericks faced Northwest Nazarene at Bergman in front of a limited crowd, with the Nighthawks, who reached the Division II World Series last spring, sweeping the doubleheader 9-8 and 4-0.
The university will have an official grand opening later this season once the stadium is fully open, but Friday, fans bundled up in the field level stadium seats as construction crews continued to work on the exterior of the stadium during the game.
Because of the limited seating available, only families of the teams will be allowed in for today’s doubleheader, but fans can watch in the standing-room only areas beyond the right-field and left-field fences.
The Mavericks (7-3) dropped the first game despite collecting 17 hits, including a pair of home runs by designated hitter Haydn McGeary. His first, a shot into the parking lot beyond the left-field fence was the 44th of his career, breaking the CMU program record set by Chris McClure (1996-97). That pulled the Mavericks within one, 7-6, and his 45th home run, his fifth of the season, went to the power alley in left-center and tied the game a 7-7.
As they did the entire day, the Nighthawks (8-6) responded with two runs in the ninth inning to retake the lead.
Northwest Nazarene enjoyed hitting at Bergman, with four home runs in the opening game. Grant Kerry hit two, his second delivering the winning runs in the ninth. The Nighthawks also took advantage of three CMU errors, all leading to runs.
Down 9-7, Jordan Stubbings, who went 3 for 5, gave the Mavericks a chance in the ninth inning. He drove a pitch to right-center and Kerry tracked the ball to the wall and tried to make a leaping catch, but the ball hit off his glove and cleared the wall. As Stubbings rounded second, he was signaling a home run, but one umpire was signaling a ground-rule double, causing Stubbings to do a double-take.
CMU’s dugout hollered to the Mavs’ first baseman to keep running, and after he crossed the plate, the umpires conferred and ruled a home run, cutting the deficit to 9-8. Spencer Bramwell struck out, though, and pinch-hitter Wacy Crenshaw and Matthew Turner both grounded out.
Along with committing three errors, the Mavericks stranded 11 men on base in the opener. Blake Rohm, who gave up the ninth-inning home run, took the loss.
Kannon Handy kept the Mavericks in the second game, striking out 10 batters and allowing one run on four hits through six innings. The Mavericks couldn’t string enough hits together against Northwest Nazarene starter Haden Keller or reliever Blake McFadden. Keller struck out four over the first 4 2/3 innings and McFadden fanned five of the eight batters he faced.
Handy (1-1) gave up a double to Alex Salsman in the fifth and Kyle Payne drove him home with a base hit. The Mavericks missed a chance to break the game open in the fifth when, with one out, Hamilton beat out an infield single and Julian Boyd drew a walk.
After Caleb Farmer struck out, the Nighthawks intentionally walked McGeary. Conrad Villafuerte got behind 0-2 and fouled off a couple of pitches before striking out to leave the bases loaded.
Stubbings singled with two out in the sixth, but pinch runner Jared Grenz was stranded at second.
Back-to-back-singles off Garrett Tisdall in the seventh inning were followed by a two-run double by Tyler Best who came around on another base hit to push the lead to 4-0, and the Mavericks were retired in order in the seventh.
Indoor Track and Field
Mica Jenrette defended her RMAC women’s pentathlon title on the first day of the conference indoor track and field championships in Gunnison.
Jenrette scored 3,594 points, improving on her national provisional score from earlier this season and possibly moving into the top 10 in the nation, winning the final events. Her point total is second in program history, behind her score of 3,781 in last year’s national indoor meet.
Jordan Brockman was fourth and Hope Matteson fifth in the pentathlon, scoring 19 of the Mavericks’ 37 points on the first day of the meet.
Shaya Chenoweth placed second in the long jump (18-8), which is a national provisional distance. CMU reached today’s finals in six sprint and hurdles races.
On the men’s side, Dawson Heide leads the heptathlon with 3,001 points after four events. Heide won the 60-meter dash in 6.81 seconds and the high jump and was fourth in the long jump to take a 76-point lead over Thorben Hast of CU-Colorado Springs.
Garrett Searls tied for fourth in the high jump (14-10.34). The CMU men are in today’s finals of the 60 hurdles, 60-meter dash, 400 meters and 200 meters. The mile run and 3,000 meters are also today, along with the high jump, triple jump and shot put for both the men and women.