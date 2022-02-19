No matter how many runs the Colorado Mesa baseball team puts up, CMU coach Chris Hanks knows it’s going to come down to pitching.
After Thursday’s opening 15-5 win over Montana State-Billings, Hanks said the pitchers needed to settle in, throw strikes and cut down on walks.
It was still an issue Friday in the No. 2 Mavericks’ split with Billings at Canyon View Park. CMU (6-1) lost the first game 5-4, but won the second 12-7.
Matthew Houlihan (1-1) handcuffed the Mavericks in the opening game, striking out nine and walking only two.
Conversely, four CMU pitchers combined to walk nine and strike out only five — two more Billings batters were hit by pitches. The Yellowjackets had only four hits.
Up 1-0, Joey Mazzetti had control issues in his second straight start, walking the first two batters in the third inning and hitting another to load the bases.
Austin Lorenz was called out of the bullpen and the Yellowjackets used a sacrifice bunt to tie the game. Lorenz walked two straight batters to force in another run.
Singles by Matthew Turner and Spencer Bramwell tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, and CMU took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI triple to right-center by Haydn McGeary, who scored on a wild pitch.
Billings cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth and tied it with a leadoff home run by Mitch Winter in the eighth. After another walk by Dave Henderson, Frankie Fitzgerald came out of the bullpen, but with two out, he gave up back-to-back singles and CMU was down 5-4 and the Mavs couldn’t push the tying run across against Houlihan.
Three CMU pitchers walked six and struck out eight in the second game. Kannon Handy allowed seven runs on eight hits, pitching into the fourth inning, walking four. Mesa’s hitters picked him up with five runs in each of the second and third innings.
The third inning was the big one for the Mavericks, who sent 10 men to the plate.
A leadoff single from Jordan Stubbings got it started, and he was bunted to second by J.J. Carr. Stubbings moved up on a two-out wild pitch, and after Turner and Farmer walked, McGeary delivered a two-run single up the middle.
McGeary went 5 for 5 and drove in four runs, boosting his batting average to .586. Farmer came home when Conrad Villafuerte reached on an error, and McGeary scored on a wild pitch. Chase Hamilton added an RBI single to put the Mavs up 10-4.
Stubbings had an RBI double in the second inning and Turner crushed a three-run line-drive home run to left, followed by a double from Farmer and an RBI single by McGeary.
Cade Nicol, who got the Mavs out of a jam in the fourth inning, picked up the win with his one inning of relief. Garrett Tisdall allowed one hit over the final three innings and struck out five for his first save of the season.
Softball
Paige Adair threw a two-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Azusa Pacific in the Cactus Classic in Tucson, and Ellie Smith followed with a four-hitter in a 4-1 victory over Western New Mexico.
In the opener, Iliana Mendoza beat out an infield single in the fifth. Rylee Crouch came in to run for her and stole second. Lauren Wedman reached on an error at shortstop, allowing Crouch to score the game’s only run.
The Cougars put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Adair recorded her fifth strikeout of the game to get out of that jam, then retired Azusa Pacific in order in the seventh.
CMU (3-4) won despite hitting only three singles and striking out 11 times against Sydnie Sahhar.
Against Western New Mexico, CMU’s bats woke up with 10 hits, scoring three runs in the third inning. Ashley Bradford hit a two-out home run and Wedman walked, stole second and scored on a base hit by Nicole Christensen. Smith added an RBI double for a 3-0 lead.
The Mustangs (3-6) got one run in the bottom of the third, but the Mavericks got the run back in the fifth. Again, Wedman walked, stole second and advanced to third on the throw. Ally Distler drove Wedman home with a base hit to left.
Smith walked only one and struck out five.
Track & Field
Hayden Riley cleared 55 feet, 9¼ inches to break his own school record and provisionally qualify for nationals in the shot put, winning the event at the Western Colorado Alumni Open in Gunnison.
Colorado Mesa won six events in its final regular-season meet. Riley moved into the top 25 in the nation in the shot put and Jameson Moore won the weight throw with a best throw of 52-4¾. Moore was also fourth in the shot put and Riley tied for second in the weight throw.
The CMU women won four events. Haley Golden won the 60-meter run in 7.85 seconds, a personal-best time, with teammate Victoria Eversley second in 7.88 seconds.
Brooke Miller won the 800 meters in 2:24.85 and Kiana Jackson won the triple jump (37-3¼) on her first attempt, then fouled on her remaining five jumps. Defending RMAC indoor champion Josie Coffey won the high jump (5-3¼).