In this game, no lead is safe — not even when you're up 18 in the first half.

Not even Colorado Mesa's 14-point cushion with nine minutes to play was all that comfortable. The No. 23 Mavericks, though, didn't let turnovers (24 of them) and Fort Lewis' late rally bother them, not even when the No. 12 Skyhawks made it a three-point game with just more than one minute to play Friday night in Durango.