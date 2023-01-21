In this game, no lead is safe — not even when you're up 18 in the first half.
Not even Colorado Mesa's 14-point cushion with nine minutes to play was all that comfortable. The No. 23 Mavericks, though, didn't let turnovers (24 of them) and Fort Lewis' late rally bother them, not even when the No. 12 Skyhawks made it a three-point game with just more than one minute to play Friday night in Durango.
A pair of huge offensive rebounds and four clutch free throws in the final 26 seconds allowed the Mavericks to extend their winning streak to 10 in a row with a 75-68 victory.
“It was one of those cases where we just couldn't quite stop turning it over enough to separate and then we had some bad possessions and they hit a couple of 3s and it's a three-point game,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said.
It was Mesa's second win over a top-15 opponent in three games and moved the Mavericks (15-3, 10-2 RMAC) into third place in the league, a half-game ahead of Fort Lewis, which plays Westminster tonight. The Griffins are the only other team to beat the Skyhawks (15-2, 9-2) this season. CMU wraps up its two-week road sojourn on Tuesday night at Westminster in Salt Lake City.
CMU now holds the tiebreaker on Fort Lewis, because the unbalanced conference schedule does not have the rivals playing again during the regular season.
In the final eight minutes, the Mavericks slowed the pace on offense, working the clock, and the offense stagnated a bit.
“They were trapping Blaise (Threatt) so much and tried to deny him, and the way they handle ball screens was just a little disruptive to our flow,” DeGeorge said. “It was really hard just to move the ball and play like we've been playing so we really just put the ball in Blaise's hands late and tried to invite them to how they were going to handle the ball screens.
"You've got to give Fort Lewis a lot of credit. They're athletes and their pressure and their constant reaching for the ball was very disruptive and we didn't make great decisions at times. But you hold a team that talented offensively to 36% shooting, that's going to help you win a lot of games.”
Mesa's defense, especially in the first half, had the Skyhawks out of sorts, missing layups and short jumpers. Christopher Speller and Reece Johnson rotated defending Fort Lewis' top scorer, Akuel Kot, and although he finished with 22 points, he had only six in the first half.
“He has certain go-to spots that if he can get to certain movements, he's pretty dynamic,” DeGeorge said. “We were able to take him out of that for a lot of the way and then (JaQuaylon) Mays has had a good year and he's a very dynamic athlete and we were able to be disruptive on the shots he normally gets as well. I thought it was a great effort at that end, and then offensively we made enough plays and survived a lot of turnovers.”
At times in the first half it looked as though the Mavericks were going to run the Skyhawks out of their own gym, building an 18-point lead, 23-5, when Threatt hit a jumper in the lane. Fort Lewis chipped away and got it to eight at halftime, 40-32, but Mesa kept the lead either over or close to double figures until the final two minutes.
Mesa shot 50.9% from the field, including a half-dozen 3-pointers, and made 13 of 15 free throws. Fort Lewis shot 36.5%, made five 3-pointers and went only 17 of 24 at the line. The Mavs out-rebounded Fort Lewis 44-27, had 12 second-chance points and outscored the Skyhawks by 10 in the paint.
The Mavs were up nine, 67-58, after a leaner by Trevor Baskin, but Obi Agbim hit a 3 on the other end. Threatt went inside for a short jumper, which was answered by Kot on a step-back 3 with 2:14 remaining, making it a five-point game, 69-64.
After a Fort Lewis timeout, Baskin's inbounds pass sailed off Riniker's hands and into the Skyhawks' bench. Brendan La Rose made a good baseline cut for a pass from Kot and a dunk, cutting Mesa's lead to three, 69-66, with 1:48 remaining.
Threatt again went inside for a floater and Kot scored on the other end. Isaac Jessup was fouled with 44 seconds to play, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Riniker muscled past La Rose for the offensive rebound in the corner. Threatt missed a 15-foot jumper, but Baskin tipped the rebound to Riniker, who was fouled with 26 seconds to play.
Riniker made both free throws to put the Mavericks up 74-68, and after Baskin rebounded a miss on the other end and was fouled, he put the game out of reach with two free throws with 18 seconds remaining.
“If you think about it, it's amazing how many games we've had that Mac has made some sort of a hustle play at a key time that sort of secures it or helps us gain an advantage,” DeGeorge said. “That rebound in the corner, I think it's like the sixth or seventh game where he's done something like that.
"He's had a couple of those games where it's a steal-dunk and then he steals the inbounds pass or he has an incredible offensive rebound and it just kind of ignites us, that final push we need to secure the win. He is just an absolute winner.”
Baskin took advantage of a mismatch with the Skyhawks putting a bigger defender on Threatt and finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Threatt led the Mavericks with 21 points, with three assists and only two turnovers in 39 minutes. Johnson had 12 points and six rebounds and Riniker 11 points, seven boards and three steals.
“Blaise has taken things to a whole other level than it's been in the past. We took him out for 40 seconds or something tonight and he's just making so many plays at the offensive end and it just settles everybody down," DeGeorge said.
"They were so worried about him, they were doubling him the whole game and he's playing at a really high level and everybody else is playing great defense and communicating and making plays when it's their opportunity. We're finding our roles and that formula.”