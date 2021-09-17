The ball is still in play if it hits the rafters at Brownson Arena.
And when a dig goes to the ceiling, it's anyone's guess what's going to happen. The ball can hit a crossbeam, a basketball goal, a championship banner, a speaker or a bank of lights, any of which can change the direction of the ball.
Holly Schmidt watched the blue-and-white volleyball hit the lights Thursday night and knew it was heading toward CMU's bench. She made her best guess, dove at the right spot and somehow punched the ball back toward the court.
“I was like, I've just gotta get there,” said Schmidt, who quickly got to her feet and hustled to the net. “I was like, ‘OK, I'm just gonna dive, I'm gonna reach for it and whatever happens, happens.’ It's either gonna be perfect or it's gonna be a shank, but I'm going. Then it was perfect.”
By keeping the ball alive, the No. 24 Mavericks fought off a third match point when the Roadrunners were called for a net violation, but they couldn't hold off a fourth when Maranda Theleus' jump serve went long in a 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 loss to the No. 6 Roadrunners in the RMAC opener.
Schmidt and her fellow outside hitter, Sydney Leffler, combined for 31 of CMU's 52 kills, with Leffler recording a career-high 22.
“The attackers we've had in practice didn't show up in the match tonight,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said. “We played pretty good defense, we passed pretty well but we've got to be able to terminate the ball, and we just didn't. Kudos to Metro, they did. (The Roadrunners) were better after the transition or the rally started. They were doing more and we weren't able to convert, so that's something to work on.”
Middle blocker Savannah Spitzer also had nine kills, with several coming on slides to the right side, and Tye Wedhorn had four more in the middle. The Roadrunners (7-2, 1-0 RMAC) shut down the Mavs' right-side attack, with Gabi Voght finishing with five.
“The strength of this team is our balance, and it just wasn't there tonight,” Fleming said. “Our M.O. is we run zero tempo (a quick set to the middle, who is jumping before the ball is set) and I don't think we ran it once in a four-set match. Against the No. 6 team in the country, you're not going to beat them very often, we have to run our middles.”
The inability to run that quick set, which has been nearly unblockable for several years in CMU's attack, was in big part because of Metro's big block up front, with three solo and 16 assisted blocks. The Roadrunners worked to shut down the middle, which did open up the pin hitters.
“I think we did a really good job of being as aggressive as we can,” Schmidt said of the outside attack. “Sabrina did a really good job setting us up for success. Sydney and Gabi did a really good job of pulling the block to find the spot, and the middles pulled the block a lot.”
The match was tied 40 times and there were 17 lead changes. Other than the final five-point spread in the fourth set, neither team led by more than four points at any time in the match. The Mavs (5-3, 0-1) led 13-9 in the second set, and after play was stopped when Leffler lost a shoe, Schmidt served an ace on the replay for a 22-18 lead.
VanDeList, the Mavs' setter who had 42 assists, had one of her three kills on a dump over the net, and on set point, VanDeList went to Leffler, who put the ball down to tie the match at 1-1.
In the final two sets, though, the Mavericks couldn't pull away when they did have the lead.
We have to trust our hitters and we have to trust what we do well,” Fleming said. “Again, if we're off on our zero tempo, it's a rhythm thing. If it's the third or fourth game and it's tight and we haven't run it, it's hard to run it that first time. Both of these middles can run it and Sabrina can set it, it just wasn't there.”