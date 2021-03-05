All week, the Colorado Mesa volleyball players talked about the importance of not backing down against Metro State.
It wasn’t because the Mavericks were in awe of the No. 3 team in the nation — CMU entered Thursday night’s RMAC match ranked No. 4.
CMU coach Dave Fleming joked with his team that the lofty ranking was a misprint, that they were truly underdogs.
“It’s just a number. We have to earn it, and anything can happen in volleyball. We play like we’re the underdogs,” sophomore middle Savannah Spitzer said after those “underdog” Mavericks knocked off the Roadrunners in four sets, 25-22, 28-26, 24-26, 25-20 at Brownson Arena. “This is our game and we’re gonna take it over. We’re gonna win it.”
Spitzer was a big reason the Mavericks (9-0, 6-0 RMAC) won it, with 13 kills, which helped open up the pin hitters. Maddi Foutz had 14 kills and Sierra Hunt 11. Foutz also led CMU’s defense with 20 digs.
“Spitzer was on fire today. I mean, every hit that she had, it was either a kill or getting the other team out of system, so they have to honor that,” Foutz said. “And it’s really hard to stop a middle with just one blocker, so pretty soon they were trying to have other people help, which really freed up the pins, which I love.”
The Mavericks, 9-0 for the first time in the program’s Division II history, never let the Roadrunners put together a big scoring run.
After CMU won the opening set, the Roadrunners (8-1, 7-1) led second set 21-18. The Mavericks rallied, with Ashton Reece going cross-court and Spitzer getting the serve back with a kill to cut the lead to 22-20.
Tied again at 26-26, the defenses put together a terrific point, scrambling to keep the ball alive until Kaylee Corsentino’s attack sailed wide, giving the Mavericks set point.
Reese sent an attack down the line from the right side off a Metro defender, and the Mavs had a two-set lead.
The Roadrunners fought off two match points to win the third set, coming up with back-to-back blocks, and the final set was an all-out slugfest.
Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth set until Maranda Theleus sent one to the back row that would have sailed out, but a Metro State defender tried to keep the ball alive. Instead it went to the back wall, putting CMU up 22-18.
Spitzer scored off a quick set to the middle for match point, but Haley Hahn’s next attack went long.
With a boisterous crowd of 285 — including the general public, allowed to attend an indoor event for the first time this school year — on its feet, Hahn put the next set she got away for the victory.
“Every day at practice we were saying look, Thursday night, one team is leaving undefeated, the other one is not,” Foutz said. “We wanted this one really, really bad.”
The Mavs’ defense welcomed back libero Kerstin Layman, who missed a few weeks with a hand injury, and played some back row in their most recent matches. Fleming put her back in the starting rotation and brought Emily Tucker in as a back-row player. Layman had 14 digs.
“That was a really tough call because we’re 8-0 with Tucker in there,” Fleming said. “But Layman was the starter when she got hurt, so it was a tough call, but Tucker came in and made some huge contacts for us.”
The Mavericks fed off the crowd — and they won some new fans in the process.
“Someone came up to me tonight and said, ‘That’s the first volleyball game I’ve been to because we weren’t allowed to go to basketball,’ ’’ Foutz said. “And he goes, ‘You made a fan out of us tonight. We’re coming back.’ ”