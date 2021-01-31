All season, the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team has been able to dig itself out of deficits.
Until Saturday night, that is.
The No. 6 Mavericks’ 11-game winning streak ended in a 78-72 loss at Western Colorado.
“This team was due to get kicked in the pants a little bit,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of the Mavericks (11-1, 11-1 RMAC), who were down nine points early in the second half, cut it to three with 3:25 to play, but then went right back down nine points with two minutes remaining.
However, Reece Johnson hit a 3-pointer and was fouled on a drive, hitting a pair of free throws, and Christopher Speller picked his way through the lane for a short jumper with 33 seconds to play, and the Mavericks were down two, 72-70.
Forced to foul to stop the clock, CMU put the Mountaineers on the line four times in a 10-second span, and they made all four, and CMU went 2 of 4 in that same span.
Western (4-6, 4-5) got 24 points from Matthew Ragsdale — four of five starters reached double figures — and hit 12 of 24 from the 3-point line.
CMU was led by Speller’s 19 points. Johnson had 16 and Ethan Menzies 10, all in the second half.
“They played with tremendous energy and with toughness and made shots,” DeGeorge said of the Mountaineers. “That was the bottom line. I thought they played harder than we did and quite frankly, had that extra edge.”
Mesa played without Jared Small, who was injured Friday night at Fort Lewis, and Blaise Threatt was injured in the second half against Western. Menzies came up hobbling in the final minutes and headed to the bench.
The teams played with face masks after the Gunnison County Health Department issued a mask mandate for all indoor activities.
The Mavs have a quick turnaround, playing Westminster at home Tuesday night.
“The bottom line is, everybody in their program just had that extra desire. We got used to winning and think it’s going to happen,” DeGeorge said.
“There’s a delicate balance between being confident and losing that competitive spirit. We’ve lost a little edge so it’s going to be huge for this group to see how they respond. It’s a young group and they haven’t been through this. It’s hard to sustain a growth mindset with the success we’ve had. How they handle some adversity is going to define them.”