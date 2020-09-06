Editor’s Note: This story is part of an occasional series on prep athletes from the Western Slope finding other avenues to play sports this fall when their main sport is postponed until later in the school year.
With three summer trips canceled, Nate Bollinger and his buddies were looking for something — anything — to do once they could leave their houses.
Hey, the golf courses are open...
The Palisade High School senior and his friends had visited the driving range, but as far as playing a round of golf, that was another matter.
“We’ve all hit golf balls before on the range but we never really tried,” he said. “It was just about hitting the ball as far as you can.”
As a baseball player, Bollinger prescribed to the “grip-it-and-rip-it” method at first. He was planning to play football this fall, getting up early every morning this summer for workouts, but when that season was moved back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he needed a sport to fill his afternoons.
“Last year I was a manager for softball and then me and my friends were playing golf all summer; that’s what we did to get together, so I decided to play golf,” he said.
He’s been playing on the junior varsity team, but his scores are getting better as he literally learns about course management, club selection and reading greens on the fly.
“I kind of use my baseball swing but I’ve kind of figured it all out,” Bollinger said. “I’ve picked up a golf swing. I’m having a blast this year and it’s fun to compete against my friends, who are also new to golf this year. We’re always trying to compete against each other. Our goal is to beat each other every tournament.”
Bollinger played football his freshman and sophomore years, but took last season off to prepare for wrestling and baseball. If the stars align, he could end up as a four-sport athlete this year.
“I’m a little nervous because there’s a lot of (overlap),” he said. “Football goes into baseball by a few weeks and that’s going to be hard. Wrestling goes into football a few weeks, so I don’t know how I’m going to do that.”
And if playing four sports isn’t enough, Bollinger is branching out by joining the school play, Clue. He’s never acted before, but decided since it’s his senior year, why not?
“I have to get my schedule set up with our golf coach and the instructor and they’re going to work together to try to figure out a schedule for me,” he said. “She told me she could get me a small part if I wanted to join. I’ve always thought I wanted to be in front of people.”
Playing a fourth sport has been fun, and he’s not worrying about his score or missing a putt. He has noticed a huge difference between, say, wrestling trips and golf trips.
“I’m just figuring out how relaxed it is,” he said. “And it blows my mind, when I go to wrestling trips, we can’t eat or anything, and I go to golf trips and kids are ordering doughnuts. What the heck is going on? It’s crazy.”
He won’t have to drop much weight to get to 132 pounds for wrestling season, but he stays away from those carb-loaded sweets. One exception:
“A couple of weeks ago at our Senior Sunrise.”