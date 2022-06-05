Central Arizona's Kiko Romero connects on a three-run home run Friday night in the fifth inning of the Vaqueros' game with Walters State at the JUCO World Series. Romero, who tied a JUCO record with six home runs, was selected The Daily Sentinel MVP.
As Central Arizona College was showered with praise and Gatorade after winning the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series on Saturday night, children lined the wall separating the fans from the baseball diamond.
They leaned over it as much as they could while also not getting in trouble from security, and nearly all of them were shouting, “Kiko! Kiko!” while holding out baseballs and hats.
The man they wanted was Kiko Romero, the man of the hour for the team of the hour.
Romero was honored for his standout performances over the week with The Daily Sentinel MVP. He also earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team and received the Outstanding Offensive Player award.
“I got hot in Salt Lake City in our district tournament and ever since then, I have always just gone to the plate and done the best I can,” Romero said.
That’s underselling it quite a bit.
From the West District tournament through Saturday, Romero hit .467 with 12 home runs.
In six JUCO games, Romero hit .407 with six home runs, which tied a JUCO record for the most home runs by a single player in series. He also collected a series-best 11 RBI and had a three-home run game against Crowder College (Missouri), tying another tournament record.
Central Arizona uses wood bats until the district tournament, when it switches to metal. The swap certainly added pop to Romero’s bat, but wasn’t the only reason for his success.
“He’s unbelievable. He’s a great player and Kiko’s performance did not surprise me,” coach Anthony Gilich said.
With each home run, Romero cemented his spot in JUCO lore. And more importantly, he made a lasting impression on the wide-eyed sluggers of tomorrow watching from the stands. After Central Arizona took its championship photo, kids rushed the field and most wanted Romero to sign whatever they could shove into his hand. And Romero smiled through it all.
“I’ve done this before and it’s awesome. The kids look up to us and if I can make their day by scribbling on some balls and cards, then I’ll do it every day,” Romero said.