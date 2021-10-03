HOTCHKISS — In any past football season, the North Fork Valley would have its allegiances split down the middle, with Hotchkiss and Paonia high school supporters opting for opposite sides of the stands.
These days, no rivalries of bygone eras — or, as was the case Friday night, thunderstorms — are dividing the valley’s football fans.
Hotchkiss and Paonia’s history of competing against each other came to an end when the schools were consolidated into one school, North Fork High School, at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The school adopted a new athletic moniker, the Miners, and wasted little time establishing chemistry in its various locker rooms.
“A huge part of our success has been the athletes who worked together all summer,” said North Fork Athletic Director Amy Miller, previously the athletic director at Paonia. “(Football coach) Curtis Hintz runs an awesome weights program during the summer. We had athletes who had previously attended both buildings who came together starting at the very end of May. They worked together. We went to camps together. We had open gyms together. We had open mats together.
”That core group of kids melding this summer really helped.”
FRIENDS OFF THE FIELD
It also helped that these players have spent years living only nine miles apart.
“The other reality is that the kids are all good friends and knew each other for a long time,” Miller said. “There was a rivalry between the high schools, but off the field and off the court, these kids are friends.”
Hintz, previously the head coach for Hotchkiss, was handed the keys to North Fork’s program after the school prioritized staff members who work in the school when it came to merging the staffs of each sport.
Miller said that both Hotchkiss and Paonia relied on community members to serve on football coaching staffs, an issue that has been eliminated by the consolidation.
So far, it’s been a successful start for the program. The Miners won their first four games of the season by a combined score of 167-15, rising to No. 5 in the Class 1A rankings.
“It’s been great. The kids have been all-in,” Hintz said. “They worked hard this summer. All of the kids have done a fantastic job. The community’s support and administrative support has been fantastic.
“(The key has been) just them coming together, playing hard, playing tough, physical football, trusting in each other and working hard.”
FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON
The Miners hosted their first top-five matchup Friday night when No. 4 Buena Vista came to town, and despite some inclement weather early in the evening, the stands were largely filled with supporters from both of the valley’s towns.
North Fork suffered its first defeat in program history, 28-21. The Miners led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a 78-yard touchdown run by Diezel Balko, a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Drayden Taylor and a dominant defense. However, the Demons (6-0) outscored the Miners 21-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
After Haden Camp lobbed a 10-yard touchdown to Tucker Storms to make it 20-14 Buena Vista with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to go, Blaine Peebles burst free for a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown. Hunter Moreno’s extra point gave North Fork a 21-20 lead, but Buena Vista quickly drove down the field once again, setting up Zandon Mitchell’s 13-yard touchdown run right up the middle. Camp’s run for two points made it 28-21 with 3:12 left.
Taylor’s final pass fell to the ground on fourth down with 1:40 to go, sealing the Buena Vista win.
“I’m proud of the boys for how they fought,” Hintz said. “Credit to Buena Vista and Coach (Matt) Flavin. He did a fantastic job of having his boys ready to go. They capitalized on some good momentum plays. I always say we have a 24-hour rule. We’ve got Meeker next week, conference opponent, and that’s what our focus is going to be on moving forward.”
Despite the loss, the 4-1 Miners still look like a prime contender to win the Western Slope League, and they’ll have unflinching community support behind them on their quest.
“It’s been really powerful, really positive and really fun to have the crowds that we’ve had,” Miller said. “Today’s kind of a rainy day, but we’re still pretty well-packed in the stands. It’s been really great to see the whole North Fork valley come together to support this one group of kids.”