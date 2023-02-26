Something needed to change when the North Fork High School girls basketball team walked off the court at Olathe High School on Dec. 17.
The Miners had just been torched by the Pirates 57-21 to drop them to 2-2. Up to that point, the only time the Miners scored more than 33 points in a game was against a Telluride team that went winless this season.
On Saturday, the Miners bested the Grand Valley girls 58-50 at Central High School to win the Class 3A Western Slope district tournament and all but assure themselves a regional home playoff game.
So what changed?
“I did an awful job (at the beginning of the season). I coached them very poorly,” coach Jason Chandler said. “We changed up a lot of stuff, but it’s really a credit to the girls. They go after each other in practice, they cheer each other on.”
North Fork opened the season running a motion offense. Chandler said he was stubborn in believing he had the personnel to run the scheme that leans on free-styling on offense instead of sticking to set plays. That yielded 32 points on average in their first four games.
So the Miners changed their approach over winter break and adopted the horns offense, which Chandler picked up while on the men’s staff at the University of Utah from 2006-11, and retained some motion elements.
In the horns, post players set up at the top of the arc to allow the ball-handler, usually the point guard, to run a pick-and-roll around either post player. The other two players set up in the corners.
“The point guard pushes (the post players) in. Either she goes in for the attack if they don’t switch because she’s 1-on-1 at the basket. Or the low defender has to help to force a 2-on-1 which leaves someone open,” Chandler explained. “So really, we try to force a 2-on-1 or a mismatch deal that we can attack.”
The difference since the schematic change and increased team chemistry is night and day, Chandler said. North Fork’s eight-game winning streak, punctuated by Saturday’s victory, is symbolic of that.
Grand Valley (16-6) boasts two of the best girls players in the region in AbbyRose Parker and Jaycee Pittman. At full force, the Cardinals crushed the defensively-minded Miners 62-44 on Jan. 21. The Miners beat the Cardinals sans Parker on Feb. 11 in a 28-27 game.
“That started a process where we learned how to win and we’ve been playing with more confidence since,” Chandler said.
North Fork beat Meeker 53-33 in the first district game and then faced Olathe on Friday and staved off a comeback with a 42-39 win. That set up Saturday’s rematch.
“Olathe absolutely killed us the first time and they beat us again, but not the third time,” said senior captain Payton Carver, who grew up in Olathe before moving to the area in the seventh grade. “(We were telling ourselves) that we can still do this. This isn’t over, nothing’s over.”
The Miners (17-5) played like that on Saturday. Grand Valley led 17-12 after the first quarter before the offense went cold, missing six straight shots at one point. But the Cardinals rebounded well to give themselves second- and third-chance opportunities. The Cardinals out-rebounded the Miners 11-4 in the second quarter.
But North Fork hit some key shots late in the quarter and entered halftime down 30-26.
“I went into the locker room and said, ‘We can do this. We have to play hard and focus,’ ” Carver said. “Everyone has stepped up and played well. Instead of it being just a few girls, everyone is contributing. We have girls who can come off the bench if the starters need to sub out. We trust them to shoot and take care of the ball.”
North Fork missed its first five shots of the third quarter but forced plenty of Grand Valley turnovers to keep the game at 40-35. That set the stage for a nearly perfect fourth quarter.
The Miners found another gear and played with intensity and confidence. Carver scored seven points in the quarter and set up teammates left and right. Down 43-40, Carver scored on a perfect drive to the basket to make it a one-point game. After a steal, Carver took the ball upcourt and fed to Tegan Oetker in the paint to take the lead.
North Fork ran away with the game thanks to a complete performance. Parker, averaging 20 points this season, was limited to four points and Grand Valley only made two shots in the fourth. Pittman led the Cardinals with 21 points and Chloe Gronewoller added 11.
The Miners were 7 of 8 from the floor in the final quarter and were 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Leia Ellenberger was 8 of 9 on free throws in the fourth.
“Leia went Steph Curry there in the fourth,” Chandler remarked. “It might sound hokey, but the biggest thing is these kids are the best teammates. They play with so much joy for each other. We made a shot and my eardrums are blown out because they were screaming so loud.”
Carver led the Miners with 20 points and Ellenberger had 17.
The loss stung for Grand Valley, who overcame Delta last season to win the district tournament.
The Cardinals can only learn from it as they prepare for a regional playoff game.
“We just gotta limit our mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Grand Valley coach Scott Parker said. “We’ll be fine.”
Meanwhile, North Fork’s turnaround continues with its second straight state appearance and a home playoff game next week. Saturday was the most points North Fork scored since it beat Ridgway on Jan. 24 and the most points it allowed since the Grand Valley loss.
“Our defense is so good that if we hit a few shots, we’re tough to beat. And they’re starting to hit those shots,” Chandler said. “I’m so damn proud of these girls, they should get all of the credit.”