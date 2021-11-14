North Fork quarterback Hunter Moreno, 7, looks for some running room Saturday during the Miners’ 46-19 loss to three-time defending state champion Limon in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Below, North Fork running back Drayden Taylor, 5, follows the blocking of his offensive line for some yards. Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns in the loss.
Catherine Thurston/Limon Leader
LIMON — Going on the road to face the three-time defending Class 1A champions proved too much for the North Fork High School football team on Saturday.
The Miners’ offense was held in check by top-seeded Limon in a 46-19 loss in the quarterfinals.
The Badgers (11-0), who have won 22 straight games, scored the game’s first two touchdowns — a 9-yard run and a 14-yard pass. Trailing 16-0, the Miners (8-3) got on the board on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Moreno to Blaine Peebles.
The Badgers, who finished the game with 410 yards rushing, squashed that momentum with another scoring drive, which was culminated by a 14-yard rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Drayden Taylor sparked North Fork’s next possession with a kickoff return to midfield. Lane Allen’s 36-yard run on second down set up Taylor for a 6-yard touchdown and the Miners trailed 24-13. The Badgers scored again before halftime to take a 32-13 lead.
Limon started the third quarter with another long touchdown drive and led 39-13 late in the quarter when the Miners’ defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Dylan Prescott. North Fork didn’t get any points off the turnover and the Badgers scored their final touchdown on a 37-yard pass.
Trailing 46-13, the Miners refused to give up and put together one final drive. Starting from their own 26-yard line, a run by Moreno and passes to Peebles and Mordecai White took the ball across midfield. Successive runs by Moreno, Allen and Taylor then took the ball to Limon’s 2-yard line and Taylor finished the drive with a touchdown run.
Moreno finished with a112 yards passing and the Miners had 126 yards rushing in the loss.