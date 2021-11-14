LIMON — Going on the road to face the three-time defending Class 1A champions proved too much for the North Fork High School football team on Saturday.

The Miners’ offense was held in check by top-seeded Limon in a 46-19 loss in the quarterfinals.

The Badgers (11-0), who have won 22 straight games, scored the game’s first two touchdowns — a 9-yard run and a 14-yard pass. Trailing 16-0, the Miners (8-3) got on the board on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Moreno to Blaine Peebles.

The Badgers, who finished the game with 410 yards rushing, squashed that momentum with another scoring drive, which was culminated by a 14-yard rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Drayden Taylor sparked North Fork’s next possession with a kickoff return to midfield. Lane Allen’s 36-yard run on second down set up Taylor for a 6-yard touchdown and the Miners trailed 24-13. The Badgers scored again before halftime to take a 32-13 lead.

Limon started the third quarter with another long touchdown drive and led 39-13 late in the quarter when the Miners’ defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Dylan Prescott. North Fork didn’t get any points off the turnover and the Badgers scored their final touchdown on a 37-yard pass.

Trailing 46-13, the Miners refused to give up and put together one final drive. Starting from their own 26-yard line, a run by Moreno and passes to Peebles and Mordecai White took the ball across midfield. Successive runs by Moreno, Allen and Taylor then took the ball to Limon’s 2-yard line and Taylor finished the drive with a touchdown run.

Moreno finished with a112 yards passing and the Miners had 126 yards rushing in the loss.