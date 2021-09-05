HOTCHKISS — At the new North Fork High School, they study history during the week and make history on the weekends.
North Fork, the first-year consolidation of former neighborhood rivals Paonia and Hotchkiss, hosted its first major coed sporting event Saturday.
The freshly minted Miners welcomed eight other high school cross country teams for the “first” North Fork Invitational — actually the 20th annual meet on the rolling adobe hills just south of the North Fork campus (formerly Hotchkiss High School).
To celebrate the inaugural home race, the North Fork boys turned in a historic performance. They won the boys team title for the first time in school history — and the first time in Hotchkiss and/or Paonia prep history.
“The boys won it, by golly,” said longtime cross country coach Kelly Cowan, the erstwhile mine supervisor for these new Miners. “That’s a first for us.”
Senior Alyster Birk led North Fork when he raced out front with Vincent Schierenberg of Ouray. They led from the start and stayed close.
Over the final 150 yards, Birk and Schierenberg dueled stride for stride. Schierenberg eventually edged Birk by less than half a second — 18:23.8 to 18:24.2.
But the rest of Miners grouped tightly together with Alejandro Garcia and Hunter Thompson finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.
North Fork teammates Ben Rodriguez, Jose Mojarro and Christopher Hatheway placed 13th, 14th and 15th.
“They packed up better today,” Cowan said of the North Fork boys, who stayed connected like coal cars in a unit train. “I was really proud of how they ran together.”
The North Fork boys won with 38 points. Ouray, a co-op team of runners from Ouray, Silverton and Ridgway, finished second with 45 points.
Olathe (76) was third with Delta fourth (92). Grand Valley was fifth (107).
“It felt good … a course PR (personal record) for me,” Birk said. “I was in first most of the race, but he caught me there at the end.”
Pleased with his time, Birk said he should have opted for longer spikes to use on the softened adobe trails.
Birk said the Miners’ cross country teams bonded immediately when formal practices started this season.
“We’ve blended perfectly,” Birk said. “I thought it was going to be a lot harder because historically our schools have had rivalries. But we just connected.”
They connected over the long training miles leading into the season and during arduous practices.
“I guess we all are bonded by suffering,” said Birk, who added that the new North Fork school feels more like a high school this year because there are more students.
“Classes are good. We have more classes, so that’s exciting,” Birk said. “It’s definitely more of a high school now.”
North Fork teammate Karli Egging led the girls team when she finished fourth in 25:20.2, also a personal best on the challenging course.
“This felt a lot better than the last few years,” Egging said after congratulating second-place finisher Paige Kehmeier of Cedaredge.
Elsie Weiss of Aspen won the girls race — the first girls cross country race at North Fork High School. She finished in 21:47.2.
Kehmeier was second 22:26.8 with Eden Bohart of Aspen third in 24:50.8.
Egging and the North Fork girls finished second to Delta in team scoring (38-42). Ouray was third with 43 points.
“This is a whole new thing,” Egging said of the series of North Fork firsts this school year.
“It really hit me the other day when our coach handed out slips that said ‘North Fork Invitational,’ ” she said. “It’s real.”
Plus, she said, the team has new uniforms to showcase the new school.
The lettering on the front reads simply: “MINERS.”
“I think it’s working out great. I love the new school so much,” Egging said. “There are more people there; there’s a lot more AP (advanced placement) classes available for us to take.”
She said the school building feels different this year.
“It feels completely different than it did before. It doesn’t feel like Hotchkiss High School,” Egging said. “Even in the classrooms … it’s completely different.”
She said the North Fork cross country teams made a conscious effort to work together and hang out together this season.
“We do something together after every meet,” she said. “My team …. is so supportive. In such a short time, we have such a tight little family on our team. There’s no bad blood there even though we’re from two different schools.”
For her part, Egging said she has plans to add the Miner mascot to her high school letter jacket, joining the historic figure of the Hotchkiss Bulldog.
Egging could add a Delta Panther to the jacket as well. She’s a member of the combined swim team at Delta High School.
Amy Miller, assistant principal and athletic director at North Fork High School, served as a Miners helper and assisted with Saturday’s cross country races, which left her beaming.
“We’ve had a really great first three weeks of school,” Miller said. “One thing that has helped a lot is all the athletes, who lifted (weights) together last summer, went to camp together and started building cohesiveness. And that’s spread to the student body.”
Miller previously taught at Hotchkiss and then served as assistant principal and AD at Paonia.
She said the school district made a concerted effort to create a new high school in the Hotchkiss building.
“One of the things we did was come in and paint the entire building (on the inside),” Miller said. “Part of transforming it into North Fork High School.”
And not just paint.
New signs. New road signs: Miner Way now leads directly to North Fork High School.
A brand new environment, including new security, according to Miller.
That included replacing previous logos with brand new North Fork Miners’ logos.
“We replaced every Bulldog with a Miner, and there were a lot of Bulldogs in that building,” Miller said with a prideful chuckle. “Yes, it’s been a very busy summer. More than that, really. We started last year with COVID and ended with (consolidation). But really, I think our kids hit the jackpot with this.”