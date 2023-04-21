No one has struck out more batters in Colorado than Ryland Nostrand.
Nostrand struck out 13 batters to bring his season total to 75 as the Central High School baseball team beat Eagle Valley 8-0 on Thursday at home.
No one has struck out more batters in Colorado than Ryland Nostrand.
Nostrand struck out 13 batters to bring his season total to 75 as the Central High School baseball team beat Eagle Valley 8-0 on Thursday at home.
Nostrand allowed one hit (also the only base runner) and went 3 for 3 with a walk, a double and four RBI.
Kaden Guerrieri and Lewis Coonts both went 1 for 3 and scored three times.
Central (9-7) scored two runs in each of the first, second, fourth and sixth innings.
Palisade sweeps DH
The Bulldogs (11-6, 7-0 Western Slope League) swept a doubleheader against the league-rival Huskies (1-10, 0-6) winning the first game 9-1 and the second game 2-1.
Ryker Harsha and Will Seriani both hit home runs in the first game and Braden Blanck was 4 for 4 with a triple and one RBI.
Josh Zotto struck out six batters in five innings and allowed two hits to earn the win.
In the second game, Palisade scored one run in the second and another in the third and allowed one in the fourth.
Harsha was 1 of 2 with one run scored and Easton Embrey was 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored. Brett Rozman hit a triple and had an RBI.
Battle Mountain managed five hits on Harsha, who struck out seven in four innings. Embrey tossed three innings of relief, allowed three hits and struck out three.
Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument beat Montrose 5-2 in a dual at Canyon View.
The Wildcats swept the doubles docket. The No. 1 doubles team of Sienna Gechter/Solana Rodriguez and the No. 3 duo of Lauren Olson and Paige Barnhurst won 6-0, 6-1. The No. 4 doubles team of Myla Gumone and Maggie Meyer won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 2 team of Kyra Dunn/Lillie Belnap won 6-4, 6-4.
In singles, No. 2 player Keira Wilhelm 6-0, 6-4.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument lost 9-6 to Roaring Fork at Fruita 8/9 School.
The Rams (7-1) held the Wildcats (6-3) to their fewest points scored since March 10.
Olivia O’Hara scored three goals, McKenna Jensen scored two and Maggie Nycum scored one. O’Hara and Kyra Paine each had one assist.
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument beat Grand Junction 10-0 at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Wildcats improve to 9-2 and 5-0 in the Southwestern League with the win and the Tigers drop to 0-11-1 overall and 0-6 in the SWL.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM
Sunset: 07:56:19 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM
Sunset: 07:57:17 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:27:35 AM
Sunset: 07:58:14 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM
Sunset: 07:59:11 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:24:53 AM
Sunset: 08:00:08 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:23:33 AM
Sunset: 08:01:06 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:22:15 AM
Sunset: 08:02:03 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.