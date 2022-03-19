Ryland Nostrand struck out 12 batters and threw a two-hit shutout Saturday in Central High School’s 10-0 victory over Northglenn.
Nostrand also pitched a five-inning no-hitter in his first start of the season.
The Warriors split their two games, falling 15-3 to Loveland.
Central (4-2) was efficient at the plate in the first game with eight hits and drawing eight walks.
The scoring began in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Lewis Coonts hit a two-out single with two runners on to bring home Kaden Guerrieri. In the fifth inning, Coonts delivered a bases-loaded triple for a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors scored nine runs in the fifth and the game ended on the run rule.
Coonts finished the day 2 for 4 with one run and four RBI.
In the second game, Loveland (3-0) took an early lead and never looked back. The Red Wolves scored eight runs in the first inning and led 12-0 entering the bottom of the fifth.
The Warriors had five errors in the loss and seven total on the day.
Coonts recorded a RBI while Kyle Bambino scored on an error and Guerrieri scored on a fielder’s choice.
Jayvin Martinez pitched 5⅓ innings, allowed four unearned runs, eight hits and struck out seven. Luke Brown was handed the loss after throwing⅔ of an inning and allowing eight runs.
Fruita Monument 9, Northglenn 5: A stellar fifth inning lifted the Wildcats (4-2) to a win over the Norsemen.
Fruita scored one run in the first inning and then was held scoreless through the fourth. Northglenn plated four players in the top of the fifth and Fruita responded by scoring three.
Then down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats scored five to take the lead.
Keenan Oxford hit a home run and Andrew Lee was 1 for 4 with an RBI triple. Fruita scored its runs on only six hits. Jack Dere was 2 for 2 and the Wildcats stole eight bases. Garrett Rodabaugh earned the win.
Grand Junction 5, Vista PEAK Prep 1: The Tigers (3-3) won their second straight game thanks to a three-run fourth inning.
The Tigers scored first to lead 1-0, but then the Bison (1-3) tied the game in the second. Grand Junction took a 2-1 lead in the third and padded that lead in the fourth for the win.
Palisade 11-19, Steamboat Springs 0-0: The Bulldogs (5-1) emphatically defended their home turf by routing the Sailors (0-2) in a doubleheader.
Seven Bulldogs recorded at least one RBI across both games. Brett Rozman brought six home, including five in the second game.
Rozman had only one hit on Saturday but reached base through walks and brought a runner home with a sacrifice fly. His one hit was a home run. Across the two games, Palisade collected 24 hits, 11 walks, and 12 steals.
Melacio Perez won the first game after he allowed three hits in five innings, struck out six batters and walked one.
Ryker Harsha won the second game by allowing one hit, walking one and striking out three in 2⅔ innings.
Track and Field
The Central boys won the Rifle Invite on Friday with 87 points. Fruita finished second with 83, Grand Junction ninth with 29.5, and Palisade finished 13th with 26.5.
Battle Mountain (68), Rifle (57.5) and Delta (38) rounded out the top five.
Central won the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays. Justin Blanton won the 100 meter sprint, and Daniel Baroumbaye won the shot put.
For Fruita, Corbin Murray won the 110 meter hurdles. For Palisade, Julio Rodriguez won the 200 meter sprint and Grand Junction’s Miller Jones won the triple jump.
Grand Junction finished first among the five area high schools at fourth with 49 points. Fruita Monument finished fifth with 47.5, Palisade finished sixth with 46, Central was 15th with 21 and Caprock Academy was 18th with 10.
The top three finishers were Coal Ridge (104), Battle Mountain (96.83) and Eagle Valley (55.16).
For GJ, Amelia Moore won the 100 meter hurdles. Then, Central’s Tristian Spence won the 1600 meter sprint.
Gabrielle Horton won the 300 meter hurdles, and Olivia Langner won the high jump for Palisade.
Girls Soccer
Coal Ridge 2, Grand Junction 1: Audrey Chang scored a goal early in the first half for Grand Junction (1-3).
Girls Lacrosse
Denver South 17, Grand Junction 5: The Tigers (0-4) lost their fourth straight, this time on the road against the Ravens (1-1).