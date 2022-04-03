Central’s Ryland Nostrand kept Mountain Range from scoring through four innings on Saturday.
But the sophomore, who is quickly becoming Central’s ace, couldn’t keep the momentum in the fifth inning of the Warriors’ 4-1 loss to the Mustangs.
Nostrand allowed nine hits and walked four batters but he also struck out eight. The Mustangs scored all of their runs in the fifth, and none of the runs were earned.
Central (5-6) committed four errors in losing their fourth straight game. Mountain Range (4-2) was limited to nine or fewer runs for only the second time this season.
Luke Brown provided some positives for the Warriors. The senior was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and he scored the lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Horizon 11, Fruita Monument 3: The Wildcats (6-4) held the Hawks scoreless for the final four innings — but allowed 11 runs before then.
Horizon (5-1) scored two runs in the first and second innings and broke the game open with a seven-run third.
Peyton Nessler was 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored for Fruita and Jack Dere also had an RBI.
Dylan Noah suffered the loss, allowing nine earned runs on four hits in 2⅔ innings. He struck out two batters and walked four.
Fort Collins 13, Grand Junction 3: The Tigers (3-8) lost their fifth straight game in the midst of a lengthy road trip.
Grand Junction trailed early after the Lambkins scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Landon Scarbrough cut into the lead with a two-run single in the second inning, scoring Drew Woytek and Jase Satterfield.
But Fort Collins (2-3) broke the game open two innings later, scoring nine runs in the fourth. The Tigers scored once in the fifth inning but the game was called after the inning because of the run-rule.
Scarbrough reached base safely three times with the one hit and two walks. Aiden Lane was the losing pitcher, allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Girls Soccer
Central 3, Delta 1: The Warriors (3-2) bounced back with a home victory over the Panthers (2-4).
Girls Tennis
The Fruita Monument girls tennis team placed third out of 13 teams at the Greeley West Tennis Invitational in Greeley. The Wildcats had 70 points and finished behind Valor Christian (first) and Mullen (second).
The No. 1 doubles team of Kat Austin and Emily Leane won their first three matches over Legend, Smoky Hill and Mullen but lost 6-4, 6-3 to Valor Christian in the finals. The No. 2 team of Emily Richardson and Solana Rodriguez also won their first three matches before losing in the finals 6-3, 6-2.
The No. 3 duo of Savanna Mattas and Sienna Gechter finished third after beating Ponderosa. The No. 4 doubles team of Mandi Runyan and Keira Wilhelm also finished third after beating Silver Creek.
No. 1 singles player Abby Deeths finished fifth, as did No. 3 singles Breckyn Dunn. No. 2 singles Tessa Reimer finished sixth.