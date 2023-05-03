A big fourth inning lifted Central to a 6-2 victory over Montrose on Tuesday at Canyon View.
Down 2-1, Nicholas Colunga singled to right field to score Jaxxon Collins and tie the score 2-2. Three batters later, Colunga scored on a passed ball to give the Warriors the lead for good. Lewis Coonts’ sacrifice fly to right field scored Bentin Kellerby for a 4-2 lead. In the sixth inning, Coonts again drove in Kellerby with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Coonts scored the final run on Jayvin Martinez’s RBI single to center..
Collins was 3 for 3 with one run scored and a stolen base. Coonts was 1 for 3 with one run and two RBI, and Martinez was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.
Ryland Nostrand got the start for Central (10-9, 2-3 Southwestern League) and struck out 10 batters in 6⅓ innings. He allowed six hits, two runs (one earned) and walked one in the appearance. Martinez closed out the final two batters of the game.
Golf
All four District 51 high schools competed in the Warrior Open at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Palisade placed third at 283, Fruita Monument was fourth and Grand Junction finished fifth. Central was eighth and Montrose won with a 265.
Fruita’s Kadence Ulrich and Ciera Noetzelmann tied for fourth place, with both shooting an 88.
Kylee Mull led the way for the Tigers with a ninth-place finish and score of 91.
Shea Satterfield finished 10th for Palisade with a 92. Jadyn Mullaney was 11th at 95 and Ally Seriani was 12th at 96.
For Central, Taylor Arledge shot 100 to tie for 16th and Alex Wagner shot a 105.
Soccer
Fruita Monument beat Central 5-0 to secure a season sweep of the Warriors and inch closer to a Southwestern League title.
The Wildcats (11-3, 7-0) have allowed six goals in league play. They’ll win the league if they beat Durango on Saturday, or if Central beats Durango on Friday.