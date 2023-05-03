A big fourth inning lifted Central to a 6-2 victory over Montrose on Tuesday at Canyon View.

Down 2-1, Nicholas Colunga singled to right field to score Jaxxon Collins and tie the score 2-2. Three batters later, Colunga scored on a passed ball to give the Warriors the lead for good. Lewis Coonts’ sacrifice fly to right field scored Bentin Kellerby for a 4-2 lead. In the sixth inning, Coonts again drove in Kellerby with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Coonts scored the final run on Jayvin Martinez’s RBI single to center..