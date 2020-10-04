Scott Else knows he shouldn’t take his middle infielders for granted.
But when a coach has had the same starting shortstop and second baseman for four years, it happens.
“Not to have to worry about your middles for four years, are you kidding me?” Else said with a smile. “And their athletic ability from Day 1 has been amazing. It’s a coach’s dream, without a doubt.”
Mya Murdock has been the mainstay at shortstop since her freshman season, the one who can get to just about any ball hit in her general direction.
Myah Arrieta is the steady, sure-handed second baseman who this season has been absolutely raking at the plate.
Together, not much gets through to the outfield, on the ground or in the air.
“It’s a blessing because they have so much range, but it makes it hard on the outfielders because they get to so much,” Else said. “We have to preach to the outfielders that they have to call them off, they have to. They get to so much stuff it’s good, and they’re such good team leaders, it’s hard to teach those other girls to tell them you’ve got it because if they miss it, they’re in trouble.”
Murdock has that bounce good players have, the anticipation to get in position so those quick hands can scoop up ground balls. On the bases, her legs turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples.
Arrieta, too, reads the ball off the bat as well as anyone, getting a jump on balls hit up the middle and turning base hits into outs.
Else is thrilled to see Arrieta ripping the ball all over the field this season. She’s hitting a team-leading .592 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBI.
“She’s done that in practice her sophomore and junior year and really hadn’t transferred it to the game,” he said. “This year something has clicked with her. Her confidence is over the top. Nobody is throwing it by her, she’s not swinging at bad pitches. Even when she fists it, it’s finding a spot on the field.”
Defensively, turning what’s considered a routine double play up the middle in softball isn’t all that routine because of the 60-foot bases, but the Warriors have turned their share over the years. Last season, Murdock was in on six double plays, Arrieta five, and Murdock was in on nine as a sophomore, Arrieta seven.
“We’ve been playing for the past four years,” Arrieta said. “We know each other well, we know what we’re going to do.”
“It comes at ease,” Murdock added. “It comes naturally. Something (like a double play) sparks us, then the whole team sparks up and it creates, I don’t know ...”
It usually creates big innings on offense. Against Fruita Monument earlier this season, Murdock started a double play, feeding to Arrieta, who made the perfect pivot throw to Kayla Coleman at first base for an inning-ending double play in the third.
The Wildcats led 2-1 at the time. One inning later, Central was up 5-2 on the way to a 10-2 victory.
They demand the best out of themselves and of their teammates. It’s part of the culture of Central’s program, taught to underclassmen by their seniors.
“You’ve got to hold them accountable,” Murdock said. “Myah has been saying, you have to make sure your grades are up, you’re running if you don’t. If you have bad grades you run, even on her count, it’s not even Coach. He makes you run for bad grades and she wants to double that so you’re eligible to play. She helps with that all the time.”
Arrieta knows those are the things that will help Central (14-3) compete for a state championship this week. As the Southwestern League champions, the Warriors are in the 16-team field, and were No. 4 in RPI this week, in line to possibly host a first-round game. Pairings will be released today, with first-round games either Tuesday or Wednesday.
“We expect everyone to give 100% on the field, off the field, at practice,” Arrieta said. “I think that’s what makes us a great team. We all have each other’s back, we pump each other up and we’re all there for each other. And we expect everyone to do their best, which really helps.”
One of Else’s favorite phrases about his shortstop: “Mya’s Mya.” A diving stop of a hot grounder and throwing the runner out from her knees is just one of those “Mya being Mya” moments.
The expectations of how the middle infielders play is so high, the coaches have to remind themselves to give them an atta-girl once in awhile. It’s softball’s version of the Nolan Arenado Factor.
“They do it every single day in practice, they will make an amazing play, absolutely amazing, and you see the coaching staff act like it’s nothing, which is kind of bad,” Else said. “We’ve had to correct ourselves and tell them, ‘that’s an amazing play,’ but we see it day after day after day and we just expect it.
“You start taking them for granted. I have to purposely apologize to them and tell them it was an amazing play because I do take it for granted.”