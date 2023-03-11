The Grand Junction area doesn’t have a high school hockey team. So even when the River City Sportplex, once the Glacier Ice Arena, opened, kids like Owen Bangert, Max Smith and Anthony “Anton” Skumburdes could either drive almost 90 minutes (on a good day) on Interstate 70 to try out for the Glenwood Springs High School team or not play the game they love.
Then came the 18U Grand Junction Riverhawks.
“It was like they found water after walking through the desert,” said Jackson Wilson, the hockey director for River City.
Now, the Riverhawks are 18U state champions after beating Arapahoe 5-0 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on March 5. Bangert (Fruita Monument), Smith (Palisade) and Skumburdes (Central) are the only seniors on the team. Coached by Billy Dressel, the seniors will be honored at their senior game against the junior varsity Durango team on March 18 at 2:20 p.m.
The 18U team is the surrogate varsity team for the seniors and the other 16 players on the roster. Many of these kids played for Glenwood Springs in the past but varsity spots on the Demons became a premium after Aspen High School shut down its program.
“I was definitely thinking about going to play with Glenwood for this year,” Bangert said. “But the reason I stayed here is because, first of all, it’s closer and second off this is where I grew up playing. Anton is here, Max is here. It’s just more fun playing with my original boys instead of playing with some random kids.”
Sure, any of the seniors could have played for the Class 4A championship-bound Demons. And maybe their presence could have tilted the title game in Glenwood’s favor.
Or, they could win a title with their boys. This is their home, and they want to play for that stoic green eagle on the emblem of their caps.
“The level of team cohesion and camaraderie is completely unmatched here versus how it was at Glenwood,” Smith said. “Because when you go up to Glenwood, that’s exactly how all the boys up at Glenwood see you. ‘Oh, here’s this, here’s this Junction kid who wants to come up and play for us.’ You know?
“For us to have like a team here … it gives us some pride and honor.”
Love of the Game
All three have been playing hockey since they were little. Smith and Bangert are from the area while Skumburdes is from West Palm Beach, Florida.
“There’s not much hockey around there. So I did a little bit of roller skating, a little street hockey,” Skumburdes said. “I moved here when I was 10 and found out about the rink. So we came and checked it out and since then I’ve been playing hockey here. I fell in love with it.”
None of the other sports the three tried resonated with them quite like hockey.
Not only do you have to learn about the schemes of the game and the nuance of each position, but you have to do so while skating so well that you might as well be gliding.
“And then you have to learn how to stick handle, and then you have to learn how to shoot,” Bangert said. “I think it’s always taken so much more skill than other sports.”
Smith prefers hockey to others because of the tight-knit community. It’s more of a niche sport in Grand Junction, unlike its standing throughout the rest of Colorado.
Wilson agreed.
“You have multiple fields for every high school sport out here. There’s one sheet of ice,” Wilson said. “So these guys meet the 7 year olds, the 8 year olds, the 9 year olds. They practice right after the middle school kids, the middle school kids practice right after the elementary school kids. That familiarity of all the different ages is also what creates such a tight-knit community.”
The sheet of ice at the Sportplex has been a chilly oasis in the Western Colorado desert for the seniors.
Skumburdes was worried he’d graduate without ever playing organized competitive hockey again.
”Especially since the rink closed down, it kinda like threw away all hope of having any sort of high school season of hockey,” he said. “When the rink first started or opened back up, it was super exciting and like there was a little bit of hope that we’d have a team, but there’s so much in the air, like questions about whether, uh, we’d have enough kids, whether we’d have coaches, a goalie. It’s just perfect the way it turned out.
“This was the best season of hockey I’ve had.”
This was the first year the Riverhawks offered the 18U program. Practices began in summer of 2022 after recruiting efforts from the players. Like something out of the Mighty Ducks, they called around to kids who used to play or never played to field a team. Once the first game started, Bangert said, it was like they never stopped playing.
A varsity team … on ice?
March 18 will feature a doubleheader against Durango’s JV team with the first game as the designated senior night. Ahead of their final two games, the seniors hope the turnout will show there’s enough support in the area to support a high school hockey team.
Wilson said he’s been in contact with a party for a “potential partnership” about developing a team, but that’s in the infant stages.
The already cash-strapped School District 51 is unable to cover the costs of a district hockey team, Athletic Director Paul Cain told The Daily Sentinel last year.
Athletics gets a drop in the bucket from D51 to cover its operating costs, which includes renting out stadiums and paying officials, Cain said in 2022. Athletics makes up the difference mostly through its $140 athletic fees, ticket sales and other minor revenue sources.
Cain said last year that tab to operate one hockey team is about $60,000.
“The most expensive thing for hockey is ice time, by far,” Cain said in 2022.
Because of D51’s financial situation, it would need to cut one sport to add one. And if it added hockey, it may need to add a girls’ sport to comply with Title IX.
Essentially, hockey would need to get the lacrosse treatment — have significant funding from an outside source — to be played in District 51.
The Riverhawk seniors accepted that reality but they hope something can be done to give the incoming classes of young club hockey players a chance to play the sport they love while representing their hometown.