The Grand Junction area doesn’t have a high school hockey team. So even when the River City Sportplex, once the Glacier Ice Arena, opened, kids like Owen Bangert, Max Smith and Anthony “Anton” Skumburdes could either drive almost 90 minutes (on a good day) on Interstate 70 to try out for the Glenwood Springs High School team or not play the game they love.

Then came the 18U Grand Junction Riverhawks.