Fruita Monument’s football team is making a late push for the state playoffs thanks to their offensive line.
But at the beginning of the season, there was uncertainty if the front five would come together.
“We were a little concerned at the beginning of the season because this is the first time the guys have really played together on the line. So we tried out different combinations of where to put them,” coach Cameron Ross said. “This is the third combination we’ve tried and they really gel together. If you have a good offensive line, you can plug in almost anybody back there and they’ll do a good job.”
The current offensive line group is made up of right tackle Jovan Burgara, right guard Jaeden Mitchell, center Jackson Wender — who directs the blocking — left guard Keane Bessert and 6-foot-6, 265-pound left tackle Joseph Shepardson.
Other than Shepardson, the line is fairly small. That size disadvantage isn’t an issue because as long as the lineman gets lower than the defender, big plays can happen. By getting lower, the blocker has leverage on the defender and can push them to an upright position, which gives the offensive lineman an advantage.
Mitchell, the smallest on the line, knows all about gaining and maintaining leverage.
“I can’t take a play off or else the big guys on the other side are gonna mow me down. So every play I’m thinking that I gotta get lower than these guys and drag them down,” Mitchell said. “It’s so nice when that happens, it’s like moving a mountain. We were playing Pueblo West and I had a 300-pounder in front of me. So we ran to the right side and I just popped him and blew him up!”
Wender is known for his high motor. He gives his all on every single play, Mitchell said. Even if he makes a mistake, the coaches know it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
Burgara is the team jokester who keeps things loose in practice — sometimes too loose, Ross chuckled — and was voted team captain by the team.
Anchoring the left side are Bessert and “Big Joe” Shepardson.
“Both have good footwork and they get off the ball well,” Ross said. “Joe has been on our line for three years and Keane is really developing into a leader.”
DEVELOPING CHEMISTRY
With a brand-new front five, there’s not only worry if the guys will perform well but also if they’ll get along.
Despite being in their first season together, the linemen have become great friends.
“We’ve been getting better every week,” Mitchell said. “A lot of that has to do with our chemistry. We’re getting closer and closer, and we’re becoming best friends.”
They don’t get to hang out a lot off the field, Wender said, because of their busy schedules. But they still make time for each other.
“Sometimes after practice, we’ll all head home and hop on Fortnite late at night to grind some stuff out,” Wender said.
The guys believe they play better on the field because of that chemistry.
NEXT MAN UP
There’s not much depth behind the starters on the offensive line, Ross said, so they need the guys they have to perform well.
That happened on Oct. 14 when backup Randy Gallegos filled in on the offensive line in a pivotal game against Pueblo West. The Wildcats ran for 267 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 26-21 win.
Entering the season, running back Armony Trujillo was expected to steal the show for Fruita. The senior gained nearly 800 yards in a COVID-shortened 2020 and was selected one of the 75 players to watch by The Denver Post. But because of injuries, Trujillo has seven or fewer carries in five games this year.
When a player of his caliber goes down, that can spell doom for an offense. But because of the holes Fruita’s line opens, there hasn’t been much drop-off when the backups have carried the ball.
Eight players have run for touchdowns for the Wildcats this year. Three — Trujillo, junior Kaison Stegelmeier and sophomore Wyatt Sharpe — have more than 400 rushing yards. Sharpe, in his first season on the varsity, leads the team with 583 yards and seven touchdowns.
As a team, the Wildcats are among the best in their conference on the ground. They lead the conference in rushing attempts (348), rushing yards (1,968) and touchdowns (25). Their 5.4 yards per carry is second, just behind the top conference team Fountain-Fort Carson.
“I think the offensive line is what makes or breaks a team, No matter how good of a runner you are, you won’t do anything if you’re always getting tackled behind the line,” Stegelmeier said.
The Wildcats (5-3, 2-1 4A Southern 2 Conference) are in position to make the playoffs at No. 14 in the Colorado High School Athletics Association’s Ratings Percentage Index. Now is the critical time to hold that spot to ensure a fourth playoff appearance in five years.
When the Wildcats review film, the coaches grade players on a scale of 1-3 in three categories: effort, technique and result.
“And their grades keep getting better. I’d say last week was their best game of the season,” Ross said. “We thought these guys were going to be a work in progress and they’ve grown so much.”