As they were heading back to Grand Junction last March after their season-ending loss in the NCAA Division II regional playoffs, Mike DeGeorge issued a challenge to the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball players.
Get better in the offseason.
They took that to heart. At times during the volleyball season, which was played in the spring, you could hear a basketball bouncing in the upstairs gym at Brownson Arena. Odds were Blaise Threatt was one of the players getting up shots.
“I remember we were on the bus right after we lost, Coach said we need to get in the gym and get shots up,” Threatt said. “We didn’t perform well against (Northwest) Nazarene. We didn’t perform well and came out flat. I took it upon myself to be the best version of myself so once I came back I could help my team. It was important to me.”
After summer basketball camps ended in July and the players headed home for a few weeks, Threatt continued to work not only on his game, but his body.
He’s built more like a linebacker than a point guard, at 6-foot-4 with a muscular frame. When he returned to campus in August, he had dropped about 30 pounds.
“I started right after we left summer camps here, I just put my mind to it, I was gonna try to be the best version of myself once I got back,” the redshirt freshman guard said. “I’m a true believer in how important preparation is for success in the season.
“My mindset was, I was gonna make a change, be better and do everything I needed to do so when big moments came during the game or when I needed to step up, I can be there for my team and not have any limitations. Just being motivated throughout my day-to-day to give me a good routine of what I needed to do to just be prepared is very important to me.”
He’s leaner, and his upper body is ripped, especially his biceps and shoulders, from an offseason in the weight room. DeGeorge noted that although Threatt is lighter, he’s stronger than ever, deadlifting more than 500 pounds.
Threatt missed a few games early last season with a shoulder injury, and it took him a little while to get into the flow of college basketball. He showed flashes of what was to come, creating mismatches with his quickness and strength, with penchant for attacking the lane.
He averaged about nine points a game last season, coming off the bench, with a season high of 24 points and six assists against South Dakota Mines.
On a team that shoots 47.8% from the field this season, Threatt, who loves to attack the rim, is hitting 50% of his shots. After a slow start from the 3-point line, he’s made eight of his past 16 from long range and leads CMU in scoring at 16.4 points a game. He scored a career-high 26 points in a win over St. Edward’s University.
With All-America forward Ethan Menzies out for the season with a knee injury, all of the Mavericks know they need to help fill that void.
Mac Riniker, a 6-5 redshirt freshman guard, plays more inside than on the perimeter. He’s assumed the role of “post player” in the Mavs’ guard-laden lineup, and averages 13 points. Trevor Baskin, a 6-8 redshirt freshman forward, scores 11.4 points. They rebound by committee, with Threatt, Riniker and Baskin all getting about 5½ per game.
DeGeorge can mix and match his rotation depending on matchups because of the players’ versatility. Baskin has started four games, giving the Mavs more size inside, and Riniker is strong enough to defend post players — he held 6-9 All-American center Andrew Sischo of Daemen (N.Y.) College to nine points — he averaged nearly 27 points a game last season.
“It’s a big learning curve. The coaches have been helping me out a lot and the other players have been helping me along,” Riniker said. “It’s nice whenever Ethan’s in the gym, he just teaches me some of his old tricks he’s learned.
“There are definitely some challenges to learn how to play against some actual big guys who are quite a bit taller than me and it’s definitely a big learning curve not being able to just use pure speed and athleticism around the rim but I’m trying the best that I can and hopefully I’ll keep learning.”
Now that they’ve wrapped up the gauntlet that was the first three weeks of the season, the Mavs (4-3) return to Brownson Arena for the annual Holiday Inn Airport-Thanksgiving Classic.
CMU was ranked No. 4 in the national preseason poll, but fell into the “receiving votes” category Tuesday in the first regular-season rankings. The Mavs play Our Lady of the Lake University (4-3), an NAIA school in San Antonio, Texas, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Simon Fraser University (3-2), a Division II program in Burnaby, British Columbia, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Western Colorado (0-4) is also in the field, playing the 2 p.m. game each day.
Attendance was limited last season, and although students are home for Thanksgiving, the tournament traditionally attracts good crowds.
“I’ve never really had an opportunity to play in front of big crowds,” Riniker said. “Where I went to school (Steamboat Springs), there’s not a big student section; it’s a small school. I’m looking forward to getting in front of our home crowd.”