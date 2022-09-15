Alejandro Rivero's solo home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie Wednesday night and helped the Ogden Raptors defeat the Grand Junction Rockies 10-6. With the win, Ogden tied the best of three Pioneer League South playoff series 1-1.
Rivero's long ball was one of three hit by the Raptors, who rebounded from Monday's 13-5 loss at Suplizio Field in the first game. Game 3 of the series is at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Grand Junction Rockies starting pitcher Izzy Fuentes was ejected with one out in the bottom of the second inning for having a foreign substance on his glove. Before the ejection, Fuentes allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts. The teams were tied 1-1 when Fuentes exited the game.
The Rockies went ahead in the back-and-forth game with a three-run third inning. Casey Peters' two-run single was the big hit in the inning. Ogden pulled within one run in the bottom of the inning before surging ahead with a four-run fourth inning. Pat Adams' one-run, three-run home run put the Raptors ahead 6-4.
Grand Junction's Jaylen Hubbard hit a solo home run and Joe Johnson had an RBI single in the fifth inning to tie the game 6-6 and set the stage for Rivero's go-ahead blast. The Raptors added three runs in the top of the eighth inning, including Sonny Ullian's two-run home run.
Hubbard and Tyler Sandoval both finished with two hits for the Rockies.