Alejandro Rivero's solo home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie Wednesday night and helped the Ogden Raptors defeat the Grand Junction Rockies 10-6. With the win, Ogden tied the best of three Pioneer League South playoff series 1-1.

Rivero's long ball was one of three hit by the Raptors, who rebounded from Monday's 13-5 loss at Suplizio Field in the first game. Game 3 of the series is at 6:30 p.m. tonight.