Both wrestlers can’t win a match, there has to be someone on top and another on the bottom. It’s a reality of the sport made harsher in the state championship.
Olathe’s Nicole Koch was on the losing end of a girls wrestling match for the first time since Feb. 2, 2019 when she was pinned by Pomona’s Persaeus Gomez in 2 minutes, 46 seconds on Saturday in the 118-pound title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver.
The loss prevented the Olathe senior from becoming the first official three-time girls champion in Colorado history.
There are no mincing words — the loss stung.
“I’ve been better,” said Olathe coach Ryan Corn, who was speaking for Koch. “Anytime you lose on this stage it’s hard. Even more so for someone in her position. Afterward, I just told her I loved her.”
Koch won a title her freshman season before girls wrestling became officially sanctioned by CHSAA. So depending on who you ask, she’s already a three-timer and was going for number four.
In Corn’s eyes, her loss Saturday doesn’t change the impact Koch has had on Colorado girls wrestling. It doesn’t change the fact she won multiple titles, nor does it change the fact went 1,113 days between losses.
In Corn’s eyes, the Olathe Pirate is a pioneer for the sport.
“She has made history in Colorado,” Corn said. “There are tons of girls out there who have seen Nikki wrestle and want to be just like her. So many are going to join the sport because of her and aspire to be her. She is a part of something bigger.”
Koch has made a lasting impact on Corn’s life, too.
At one point, Corn was done with coaching. He was burned out and ready to throw in the towel. But then he met Koch and the rest of the current Olathe girls wrestling team and it rejuvenated him, he said. That’s because of her friendliness and how caring of a person, he said.
And Corn believes that Koch will be remembered because of that and her success on the mat.
“She’s a great ambassador for the sport,” Corn said. “She wins matches the right way, she doesn’t gloat and she makes friends with teams at every tournament. Her parents have done an excellent job raising her.”
Exciting future
Although no wrestlers placed for the District 51 Phoenix, coach Chad Dare was impressed with his team’s performance. Especially considering four of the girls are in their first season wrestling.
“I think it was eye-opening for them. It gave them a good idea of where we need to be to compete next season,” Dare said “It was an awesome experience. It was eye-opening for them, they had never been in a situation like this. I wrestled back when the tournament was still at McNichols Arena and tried to downplay it. For all intents and purposes, it’s just another tournament.”
The Phoenix had two wrestlers reach the third consolation round — Laurel Hughes (136) and Kenya Contreras (147).
Dare can’t help but look back at the season as one of growth not only for his wrestlers but the program and sport as a whole.
“Overall, we wrestled well this season. It could have been a different scenario if we had some injured girls wrestle. We built to this moment four of our eight wrestlers are competing for the first season. When the fog lifts, it will be a successful season. We have good middle school numbers and we’re creating a great program for the girls.”