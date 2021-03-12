In the first-ever girls prep wrestling state tournament officially sponsored by the Colorado High School Activities Association, Olathe High School is returning to the Western Slope with a pair of champions.
Nicole Koch, a Delta student, won the state title at 118 pounds and Kierstin Myers, a Montrose student, won the state title at 147 for the Pirates on Thursday at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.
“It was a fun year,” said coach Ryan Corn, who’s mainly used to being in charge of Olathe’s football program. “We came together as a team from all walks of life on the Western Slope. To have two state champs is something I’ve never done in my lifetime as a coach. On top of that, with having two girls, we took fourth as a team, so we’re pretty dang pumped about everything.
“I’m excited for them and I’m excited for what the future holds for them.”
Koch, a junior, is a state champion for the third time in three years. In the past two years, she won as a member of Delta’s boys team, not getting many opportunities to wrestle girls until regionals. This time, she did it surrounded by other girls.
“It’s been different because we haven’t done any tournaments this year,” Koch said. “We’ve only done duals. It’s been different because we’ve had a lot better team chemistry. We have people who are a very strong support system for me.”
Koch began the day by pinning Northridge’s Victoria Jacquez in 2 minutes, 55 seconds. In the semifinal, she needed only 48 seconds to pin Legacy’s Cordey Mallo. In the championship match, she pinned Regis Jesuit’s Alexis Segura in 1:09.
“It was pretty awesome, especially now that it’s being recognized by the actual state of Colorado,” Koch said. “It’s so much cooler than it was the last two years because it was so much bigger.”
Myers’ title run began when she pinned District 51’s Kenya Contreras in 5:46. She followed that with an 8-4 decision over Isabel Delgado of Poudre. Finally, in the championship, Myers won a 10-6 decision over Palmer Ridge’s Aspen Barber.
“I’ve been wrestling for so many years. This is absolutely everything for me,” Myers said. “I honestly just put my head to it this season. I’ve been wrestling so much smarter this year than I ever have.”
State Swimming
The Fruita Monument 200-yard medley relay team finished 19th on Thursday at the 5A state meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
In their only event of the meet, the Wildcats’ Eliza Codner, Emma Kimbrough, Elisa Elsberry and Kendyll Wilkinson finished in 1 minutes, 52.27 seconds.