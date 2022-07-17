Nathan Deal
Sentinel News Reporter
As a connoisseur of European football (or as we call it here, soccer), particularly the English Premier League, I welcome American sports leagues tinkering with the concepts that have been mastered oversees.
In England, competitions such as the FA Cup and EFL Cup not only present an alternative to league play but also allow many clubs the chance to take a break from league play throughout the season for a competition in which they have the potential to accomplish a feat that they couldn’t in league play.
We may never see promotion and relegation in American sports, but the NBA adding an in-season tournament that doesn’t affect the regular season or the postseason would be a nice addition. Besides, basketball is the most popular and accessible American sport globally, so shifting its model to resemble elements of the structure of European soccer would be a wise decision for continuing to grow the game worldwide.
James Burky■ ■ ■
Sentinel Sports ReporterThe beauty of the NBA, and basketball in general, is that the sport is evolving before our eyes. I like the idea of an in-season tournament in theory. But digging into the specifics, I question the quality of this tournament.
What is the incentive to participate and win? If it’s financial, then it would have to be a hefty prize for coaches to allow star players to participate. No one wants to see Nikola Jokic injured in a meaningless tournament game that has no impact on the playoffs.
Despite those reservations, I still get excited thinking of the possibilities. I’m confident that the NBA will find a way to pull this off.
Matt MeyerJames Burky■ ■ ■
Sentinel CorrespondentSince 1871, English soccer teams have clashed in the FA Cup, a knockout-style tournament where teams battle for domestic glory and, more recently, a spot in second-tier international competition. It’s the most entertaining parts of March Madness, stretched out over months, and all the athletes are (legally) paid.
At its best, the FA Cup features Cinderella shockers and matchups between teams who rarely face off. Some teams have more buy-in, others have fewer injuries. Sometimes a squad is just playing well in FA Cup matches, running purely on momentum. It has drama, intrigue and unexpected stars. It’s the oldest soccer tournament in the world and immensely popular.
The NBA is a forward-thinking, international league. It’s a no-brainer to import a domestic tournament like the FA Cup. The format will be condensed and the semifinals will be held at a neutral site, but it still houses the best parts of that concept.
Imagine Oklahoma City arriving early to the big stage and unleashing its potential on an unsuspecting league. Perhaps LeBron carries the Lakers to a win. Or maybe the Warriors dominate the competition.
Every one of those potential outcomes is good for the league and great for fans. Count me as a fan of this concept.