During his time as Denver’s general manager, John Elway has shown an ability to learn from mistakes and pivot when needed.
But the one area where Elway struggled during his 10 years as the man molding the roster is his inability to draft and develop a quarterback.
The quarterback is the most important player on the team — something Elway knows, but something he has failed to solidify.
Elway was able to convince Peyton Manning to come to Denver after the Colts released him and that move worked out beautifully for the Broncos — playoff berths in all of Manning’s seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy.
It’s what Elway has done since Manning retired that has been an issue.
In the 2016 draft, Elway fell in love with Paxton Lynch’s measurable — height, arm strength, athletic ability — and seems to forget that the best attribute for a quarterback is his mind. Lynch was beaten out in camp by Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft. Lynch never figured out how to be a quarterback in the NFL and was a bust. In the same draft, Dallas landed Day Prescott in the fourth round.
The 2017 draft featured two great quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — both of whom were taken long before the Broncos’ pick.
Picking fifth in the 2018 draft, the Denver had a chance to potentially select a true franchise quarterback. There were four QBs in the draft thought to be true franchise signal-callers — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen.
Mayfield went first and Darnold third. Because Elway had signed Case Keenum in the offseason, he drafted Bradley Chubb instead of Josh Allen, who admittedly was very raw. But look what he has turned into.
Keenum struggled and Elway traded for Joe Flacco to be his starter. Elway did pick Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 draft and if Lock hadn’t hurt his thumb in training camp, he would have gotten a faster start on his NFL experience.
The jury is still out on Lock as an NFL quarterback, but Elway’s inability to draft and develop a franchise QB — unless Lock grows by leaps and bounds next season — mars his otherwise solid record as Denver’s general manager.