Chris Magninie, Sentinel sports editor
It’s always fun to see an American athlete win a gold medal — especially in swimming or in track and field — where Team USA usually dominates.
That was the case in the Tokyo pool, where Caeleb Dressel assumed the mantle left behind by Michael Phelps as the top swimmer in the world. Dressel won five medals — all gold. He showed he is the fastest freestyle swimmer by sweeping the 50- and 100-meter races.
But for me, his best moment came in a race where he didn’t make the podium.
In the mixed 4x100 medley relay, Dressel was swimming the anchor leg, the freestyle. When he hit the water, the Americans were last and Dressel rallied for a fifth-place finish. Instead of being upset that his team didn’t earn a medal, Dressel showed compassion to Lydia Jacoby, whose goggles came off during the breaststroke portion of the race.
That’s the Olympics to me: Compassion and passion combined in perfect harmony.
I also enjoyed watching a little team handball competition. Team handball is a fast-paced, super-athletic event that combines half-court basketball with soccer.
My first team handball experience came when I was vacationing in Croatia and my wife and I stumbled upon a team practicing in a castle. We sat in the stands and watched something we had never seen before. The athleticism was incredible and when I watched some of the Olympic competition, I was reminded of how much fun it was to watch.
Patti Arnold, Sentinel sports writer
■ ■ ■
My parents sent me a cartoon years ago of a father telling his son: They tell you the news after it happens, the weather before it happens, but sports is the only thing important enough to show live.
I’ve never been one to record a game and watch it later, part of the reason the Olympics often frustrate me. I’m a night owl, but watching live at 4 a.m. isn’t going to happen. Thankfully NBC has enough pull (read: $$$$) to force the IOC to schedule swimming finals in prime time in the U.S., because it’s must-see TV every four years.
I did figure out how to set the DVR to record the gold medal softball game and managed to avoid seeing the outcome that day at work. I made it through the fourth inning that evening without a spoiler alert. Once I learned the final score, it took some of the suspense out of watching, although it was a great game.
I’ve bounced around NBC’s plethora of channels — and its Olympic app — most evenings, even if it’s just for background noise while I’m reading or writing.
Although the live looks at watch parties sometimes got overdone, the celebration in Alaska for Lydia Jacoby, Caeleb Dressel breaking down talking to his family after winning the 100 free, and marathoner Molly Seidel telling her family to “drink a beer for me” after winning bronze was awesome.