Chris Magninie
Sentinel Sports Editor
There are several obvious players that others undoubtedly will mention, so I will shine the light on some of the less obvious, but still key players.
The Broncos have a plethora of wide receivers who will break out with Russell Wilson throwing them the ball and the running game will also be a key metric in how Denver’s offense performs. But I believe the tight end position will be an important one to watch.
Over the past six seasons, Wilson has averaged 21% of his passes to tight ends. That number jumps to 27% in the red zone, which will put the onus on both Albert Okwuegbunam and rookie Greg Dulcich. Don’t be surprised if Dulcich overtakes Albert O and becomes Wilson’s security blanket.
In the 3-4 defense, the defensive linemen don’t get much love — their main job is to occupy space to allow the linebackers to make plays. That doesn’t mean a 3-4 defensive end isn't important. Dre’Mont Jones needs to continue his upward trajectory this season. In 16 games (7 starts) last season, Jones had 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. If Jones can wreak havoc at the defensive end position, he will free up Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory to rush the quarterback.
Staying on defense, I think Caden Sterns is in for a big season. Sterns is not the starting safety, but he may end up playing a lot more than expected if Kareem Jackson’s downhill slide continues. Jackson’s veteran presence is valuable for the Broncos’ defense, but Sterns’ playmaking ability is every bit as important. As a rookie last season, Sterns played in 15 games, had two interceptions, two sacks and 28 total tackles. I expect those numbers to improve and for Sterns to eventually replace Jackson as the starter alongside Justin Simmons.
■ ■ ■
Dale Shrull
Sentinel Managing Editor
1. Courtland Sutton, wide receiver. Sutton has been viewed as a possible top-10 NFL wideout since coming into the NFL. Last year, he didn’t have much of an impact but he was still recovering from a devastating knee injury and didn’t have great opportunities with Denver’s poor quarterback play. This is the year for Sutton to show if he’s a go-to WR. With Russell Wilson at QB, Sutton will have more opportunities for both deep and medium throws. He really is a key for Denver to have success in the passing game. Teams can’t achieve a high-level of success without 2-3 trusted WR targets. He has to be one of those trusted targets and capable of making those big catches and big plays down the field. Otherwise, the passing game might be as exciting as vanilla ice cream
2. Randy Gregory, defensive end. One of Denver’s questionable free agent signings this year, Gregory is a player with a huge upside. He’s had three suspensions due to violation of the NFL’s drug policy since coming into the league in 2015. He’s only played in 50 games over a five-year period and had six sacks in 2021 with Dallas. He also had six sacks in 2018. The signing is a gamble. The Broncos are banking on unfulfilled potential as well as the hope that his drug use is a thing of the past. Denver needs pass rushers, a lot of them. Bradley Chubb’s effectiveness depends a lot on who is on the other side. With arguably the most competitive division in football and three high-quality QBs Denver will face six times in the regular season, Gregory’s potential better materialize quickly or the Broncos will be looking at opponents playing racehorse football on offense.
3. Josey Jewell, inside linebacker. I was never sold on the idea that he was ever going to be an impact NFL linebacker but in two games last year, he impressed me more than any of his previous games. An injury — on special teams — ended his season, but in those two games it looked like he took the next step in become a quality inside linebacker. He’s not a superior athlete but his instincts and knowledge of the game, and willingness to study offenses, he has the chance to be fairly special. Not a superstar, but a good linebacker. He needs to be a quality inside run stopper and recognize and handle the passes to running backs in the flat. He might not be able to handle coverage down the field with RBs and tight ends, but his instincts will make up for some of his limitations. This is a make or break season to him. Will Jewell become a gem for the defense or remain a liability?
■ ■ ■
Paul Cain
District 51 Athletic Director
I expect the Broncos to see success this year making the playoffs as a wild card team. The AFC West looks to be the toughest division in the NFL. The three biggest impact players (besides Wilson) this season will be:
1. Javonte Williams, running back. I expect Williams to have more than 1,200 rushing yards this season while being a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. He will become even more of a threat with the addition of Russell Wilson.
2. Tim Patrick, wide receiver. Patrick is an underrated player that continues to improve and is a threat in the red zone. I expect Patrick to lead the Broncos in touchdown receptions with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy getting the most attention.
3. Patrick Surtain II, cornerback. The second-year pro continues to improve and will have six interceptions this season while being that shutdown corner the Broncos need in the secondary.
■ ■ ■
Dan West
Sentinel Editorial Page Editor
The Broncos are a massively improved team going into 2022 compared to any of the past six seasons, thanks in large part to the team trading for quarterback Russell Wilson. What do you mean I can’t talk about the quarterback? Is this a QB league or not?
Alright, Wilson would be too obvious anyway. So who is he throwing to again?
Jerry Jeudy is heading into his third season with the team as a wide receiver and finally has a real difference-maker delivering him the ball. Jeudy came out strong in his rookie season with 52 receptions for 856 yards and a bright future.
His sophomore season was marred by injury, but he also was averaging fewer yards per reception. If he can stay healthy this season, the improved quarterbacking should lead to a bounce-back season and a much improved passing attack.
Another beneficiary of better QB play will be running back Javonte Williams. Williams already had a major impact last season as a rookie. He rushed for just more than 900 yards on 203 and caught 43 passes for 316 yards and combined for seven touchdowns.
He’s going to prove to be a really special player and will benefit a lot from Wilson, a great play-action QB. I think he’ll easily be a 1,000-yard rusher and combine for more than 10 TDs for the Broncos.
While the offense should be much improved, the already strong defense could be even better this year. Considering the division the Broncos are in they’re going to need a great secondary and cornerback Patrick Surtain II, now in his second year, should have a major impact.
He did well his rookie season, hauling in four interceptions, but the division has added some serious talent at wide receiver. Still, I think he’ll be up to the challenge after having a year of NFL football under his belt.
■ ■ ■
Joe Ramunno
Palisade Football Coach
Garett Bolles (as well as the rest of the offensive line) will play the largest role in determining the level of success the Broncos have this season. Throughout Russell Wilson’s career, he has been sacked at a higher rate than most other quarterbacks. Part of this can be attributed to Wilson’s dynamic playing style and the protection issues that can arise from it. It’s imperative that Bolles is the anchor for the offensive line so that Wilson can make the big plays he’s known for.
Jerry Jeudy is an undeniably talented receiver with great speed and elite route running, but his production has been limited in part due to inconsistent play in his rookie season (dropped passes) and by the ankle injury he sustained early last season. If he stays healthy and develops chemistry with Wilson, he’ll be a valuable member of the Broncos’ receiving corps and help make their passing attack much more dangerous.
Patrick Surtain II showed flashes of incredible potential throughout his rookie campaign. If he improves this season and establishes himself as a lockdown corner, it will be a boon for Denver’s defense and their ability to slow down opposing teams’ top receivers.
■ ■ ■
Tom Hesse
Sentinel City Editor
NOT PATRICK SURTAIN II: Here’s the thing about elite corner play — it makes you keenly aware of who the other corner on the field is. When the second corner is, say, Chris Harris Jr. to Aqib Talib, then you’ve got something going. But, for every elite corner pairing, there are 100 more Dre Blys to your Champ Bailey and, for that reason, I’m paying a great deal of attention to Ronald Darby.
Darby grades out decently well by the various Football Knower Metrics and NFL defenses have progressed that most teams can scheme their way out of an overmatched No. 2 corner but, if the Broncos are to succeed this season, a lot of it will depend on whoever is opposite Surtain II.
ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM: As of right now, it’s unclear if the man announcers call “Albert O” will indeed be the starting tight end but someone will need to fill the underwhelming void left by Noah Fant. In flashes last season, Okwuegbunam looked like he could have been the superior tight end anyway but, regardless, for all the fanfare of the receiving corps, above average tight end play may be the difference between a top 10 offense and a top 5 offense.
DJ JONES: I’m not seeking to be contrarian by avoiding the biggest names on the roster. It’s more an acknowledgment that those players had better perform and if they don’t, well, how many picks did they trade for Wilson? The gap between jostling for second in a loaded AFC West and fringe Super Bowl contender will be filled with players like Jones, who should have the starting job at nose tackle and therefore represents the ceiling of the Bronco defense. For all the fanfare of the Denver edge rushers in 2015, that team had remarkable interior play.
■ ■ ■
Matt Meyer
Sentinel Correspondent
For this edition of Opinion Time, I’m picking two no-brainers and one dark horse success story.
First up is Javonte Williams.
The running back made his presence felt during his rookie season and he should’ve been the lead back for the team. Now, it’s almost certainly his time to shine, even with Melvin Gordon returning to Denver on a one-year deal.
Williams expertly bridges the gap between pad-popping power back and slippery speedster. Despite receiving a half-share of the carries, he led the league with 31 broken tackles. He finished top 10 in yards after contact (460), top 15 in total yards (903) and top 20 in receiving yards (316).
With a bigger share of the carries and a passing attack worth defending, Williams will have plenty of opportunities this season to show how great he can be.
Next is Bradley Chubb, the man with the most to prove on the Broncos’ roster. After finishing with an 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018 (only two off the rookie record), Chubb had a Pro Bowl season in 2020 sandwiched between injury-ridden campaigns in 2019 and 2021.
The injuries aren’t Chubb’s fault, nor is it entirely fair to frame his future around them. But it’s almost certainly a prove-it year if Chubb wants to remain on Denver or see a sizable contract in free agency.
If — big if — Chubb remains healthy, he’ll be the anchor around which the pass rush turns. In a quarterback-rich AFC West, that group will be tested the most.
The last pick is a little crazy, but K.J. Hamler is in prime position to break out with Russell Wilson in town. Wilson made Tyler Lockett’s career as a slot receiver who can take the top off a defense. In Denver, Wilson is primed to utilize the same concepts, and Hamler is the man for the job. Courtland Sutton is a beastly blue-chip receiver on the outside and Tim Patrick has been strong and steady as well. There are two battles remaining in the receiving group — tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and (hopefully the winner) Greg Dulcich, and the slot position with Hamler and Jerry Jeudy.
The Hamler pick isn’t so much a ringing endorsement of his skill as a condemnation of Jeudy’s mediocre performances. Jeudy has shown he is prone to drops and succeeds only on medium-distance routes. Hamler has a much smaller sample size as he bounces back from injury, but his speed is enough for me to pick him as another breakout contributor.
■ ■ ■
James Burky
Sentinel sports reporter
It’s simple — Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Garrett Bolles.
Surtain is an obvious choice. He’s an explosive, smart corner. That’s a rare combination that made guys like Champ Bailey and Deion Sanders so deadly. If he doesn’t fall into the Trevon Diggs trap of sacrificing smarts for stats — and I doubt he will — then the Broncos have someone who could be an All-Pro contender before he can legally rent a car.
And speaking of the secondary, Simmons is in a sort of prove-it year. He was a shining star on the post-No Fly Zone backfields but seemed to take a step back last season. If that was a blip on the radar, then he and Surtain should pair for the NFL’s scariest safety/corner combo.
But above those two, Bolles sticks out as the most interesting player. We all know just how bad Bolles looked for the early part of his career and how much the legendary Mike Munchak changed him. Now with a new offensive line coach, we’ll see if Munchak’s lessons will have a lasting impact on Bolles or if he regresses.