By SENTINEL STAFF
Chris Magninie
Sentinel Sports Editor
On paper, the Rams are the better team. But on paper, the Titans and the Chiefs were the better teams when they lined up against the Bengals. However, neither of those teams will be on the sideline at SoFi Stadium today. Cincinnati will.
Joe Burrow has put the Bengals on his back and brought them to the precipice of their first Super Bowl title. Yes, his offensive line is a sieve. Yes the defense — outside of Trey Hendrickson — doesn’t scare anyone. But the Bengals are in the Super Bowl and they have a good chance to win.
Burrow and his offensive playmakers — Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon — can put up points and yards in a hurry. If Burrow can get any time, or if he can escape the pressure, he will find Chase or another receiver for big gains.
I think Burrow does just enough to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl title and in the process, etch his name in Cincinnati sports lore next to Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Pete Rose.
■ ■ ■
Nathan Deal
Sentinel News Reporter
The defining factor in last year’s Super Bowl was the advantage Tampa Bay’s front seven on defense had over Kansas City’s offensive line, as Patrick Mahomes was constantly running for his life in a collapsing pocket.
While this isn’t a proclamation of another three-touchdown beating in Super Bowl LVI, there once again appears to be a staggering advantage at the line of scrimmage for the NFC’s representative. The offensive line has been Cincinnati’s weakest link this season, allowing the third-most sacks in the NFL in the regular season (55) and nine sacks in the divisional round win at Tennessee.
Because Los Angeles’ defensive front seven features the likes of Broncos legend Von Miller, Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and Leonard Floyd, it’s hard to see the Bengals sustaining offensive success without Joe Burrow playing the best game of his NFL career so far, as he will likely have little time to get rid of the ball all evening. That constant pressure and just enough offense from Matthew Stafford and an efficient running game will see the Rams — and Miller — win their second Lombardi Trophy.
■ ■ ■
Tom Hesse
Sentinel City Editor
I have no idea who will win this game but, for the sake of the league, I think it best if L.A. does.
I don’t believe anyone at any point this season actually believed Cincinnati to be the best team in football and the phenomenon of average teams hitting a nice streak in the playoffs lands flat with the passage of time. A Bengals Super Bowl would have some real Flacco Ravens vibes.
Los Angeles spent an incredible amount of money and equity to get here and it’s not great for the sport if they lose to a team reluctant to hire scouts or build an indoor practice facility. Everyone liked the plucky Tampa Bay Rays trying to win on a budget at first and now the vast majority of baseball has no interest in winning. I don’t want football to suffer the same fate, where teams are trading off their version of Nolan Arenado because trying costs more than it’s worth. So, good luck, Los Angeles. May your spending spree be rewarded.
■ ■ ■
Matt Meyer
Sentinel Sports Contributor
My heart says the Bengals, but my head says the Rams. There’s just too much for Cincinnati to overcome in this matchup. The Rams have coaches with previous Super Bowl experience, a better defense and offensive line. The latter two are what will likely make the most difference in this matchup.
Joe Burrow is spectacular and easy to root for — and marginally better than Matt Stafford — but his offensive line is rooooough. Several additional letters worth of rough. They’ll be lucky to surrender less than five sacks with Aaron Donald, Von Miller and company in hot pursuit.
Add in a stellar secondary to limit some of the damage the Bengals’ receivers can do after the catch, it’s a recipe for a Rams victory.