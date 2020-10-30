An unexpected player emerged as the star Thursday night for the Fruita Monument defense.
Kaison Stegelmeier scored two defensive touchdowns to pace the Wildcats to a big lead and their offense took care of business from there as they raced past Central 55-12 at Stocker Stadium. Fruita Monument (2-2, 1-2 Class 4A Western Slope Conference) has won three straight meetings against the Warriors (0-4, 0-3 WSC).
“I always put in my best effort, but tonight, I guess I got lucky,” Stegelmeier said. “It was awesome, but it was because of the other defensive players. I was just there to pick them up and score.”
The sophomore scored the opening quarter’s only points. Central drove past midfield on its first drive after quarterback Devin Hickey completed a pass to Cash Walker. Shortly after, however, Hickey lost the ball at the Warriors’ 48-yard line, Stegelmeier picked up the ball and ran down the left sideline for the game’s first touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Later in the half, with Fruita up 20-0, Stegelmeier was once again in the right place at the right time, intercepting a tipped pass and returning it 25 yards for a score and a three-touchdown lead.
“I think (my first touchdown) brought our energy up and it helped us get excited to win,” Stegelmeier said.
Fruita’s offense was bogged down for much of the first half, but momentum changes by Stegelmeier and special teams gave the unit a spark. After the Warriors fumbled on a punt return to give the Wildcats good field position, Armony Trujillo scored one of his two touchdowns, a 12-yards run, for a two-score lead with 8:28 until halftime.
After a rolling snap to punter Jaxon Gohn led to a turnover on downs on their own 31, the Warriors gave up another score. Fruita senior quarterback Kade Bessert threw a deep fade pass to the left, hitting Cole Jones, who slipped away from a defender and strolled into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown and a 20-0 lead. Bessert finished 3 of 5 for 76 yards with two total touchdowns.
Fruita added one more score before halftime, a 9-yard run up the middle by Espin Hernandez, who led the Wildcats with 17 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Trujillo added 79 yards and two touchdowns, his second a 28-yard burst early in the second half.
“It was a really good night offensively,” Hernandez said. “Our line was really good blocking and was really doing their jobs so I could find the veer tracks and get the most yards I can.”
Central scored its first points since the first half of its season opener on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hickey to Elijah Romero with 12 seconds to go in the first half, but down 34-6 going into the break, the Warriors once again found themselves out of a game after 24 minutes.
Hickey finished 6 of 18 for 91 yards. Central, outgained 300-169, only has opportunities against Grand Junction and Montrose to avoid an 0-6 season.
“We’ve got to get tougher,” said Central coach Brandon Milholland. “We made way too many mistakes to play a great team like Fruita ... We can’t let those mistakes continuously snowball. We cough up one and our body language is terrible and our heads are hanging. You can’t make mistakes against a great team like that.”