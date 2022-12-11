The play of quarterback John Matocha and relentless defensive pressure has Colorado School of Mines playing for its first NCAA Division II football national championship.
Matocha threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, including an incredible 33-yard score that was the dagger in the Orediggers’ 44-13 rout of Shepherd.
Up 24-3 in the third quarter after the defense returned a fumble for a touchdown and Matocha threw his second TD, the Mines quarterback was scrambling away from pressure. He somehow ducked away from a sack, stumbled running to his right, and as the defense was bearing down, threw the ball off his back foot in the direction of Josh Johnston.
The Orediggers’ wide receiver was all alone near the 10-yard line and trotted into the end zone for a 31-3 lead. Matocha added another touchdown pass with 46 seconds left in the half, putting Mines (13-2) up 38-6.
The defense put constant pressure on Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagnet, who, along with Matocha, is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy and is considered an NFL draft prospect. Bagnet completed 19 of 34 passes for 165 yards and was intercepted twice. He was also sacked eight times by Mines, which allowed 299 of total offense — Mines finished with 469.
Mines faces defending national champion Ferris State at 11 a.m. on Saturday in McKinney, Texas. The title game will be broadcast live on ESPNU. Ferris State routed West Florida 38-17 in the other semifinal.