The Western Slope Open Tennis Tournament, unlike many other events in the Grand Valley this summer, was spared the fate of cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual tournament will go on as planned starting next July 24, and ending July 29. A lot of things will be vastly different from the standard experience thanks to COVID-19.
Organizers have worked closely with Mesa County Public Health to put a plan in place to keep people safe.
The safety plan is extensive.
“We have marked all the areas,” said Lena Elliott, one of the organizers of the family-run event. “We’re only doing two scorers at a time. We’re only checking in three people at a time. We have all that taken care of. As far as the spectators, we have marked where they can and cannot see the matches. I’ve hired a professional security company so we can have a person on duty during our peak hours when there’s a lot of spectators. They’re going to go around the courts where people are crowded and ask them to social distance, or if they’re a family, they can sit together.
“We have the outside covered by professionals.”
Many structural changes have been made this year. Each year, hundreds of participants partake in a dinner party at the Elliott Tennis Center on the Colorado Mesa University campus. That dinner party has been scrapped this year. Instead, participants will receive a gift card to either McDonald’s or Kannah Creek Brewing Co.
For additional safety reasons, Canyon View Park will also be utilized this year. Organizers plan to have the youth players play at Canyon View courts since the park can safely hold more spectators. There will be designated places on the grass and other places for spectators to watch the tournament while social distancing. Younger players are also more likely to have more supporters in attendance, such as parents. Older players will still compete at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Other changes involve checking in and reporting scores. The check-in table, as well as shirts and prizes, will be outside. When reporting scores, a player must wear a mask to enter the score room, which will only allow four people at a time.
With efforts being made to avoid players and spectators congregating inside, where transmission of the virus is much more likely, organizers know the July heat could be even more of an issue than usual.
“We’re hoping, if it gets hot, they’ll go under the shade or sit down in the hall,” Elliott said. “In the room, we’ll have chairs where people can sit 6 feet apart. When we do the matches that are the semis and finals that are pretty well-attended, I’ll put a match on one court and leave the next one open, and we’ll put chairs 6 feet apart for spectators to watch.”
The tournament often attracts players from outside the region, but that’s not the case this year. Of the 230 players signed up, a number that’s slightly lower than the annual average but higher than Elliott expected, she estimates 90% are Mesa County residents.
“We do have some out-of-towners like two families who are here visiting,” Elliott said. “The good news is they’ve been visiting their families for a family reunion, so they’ve already been here (since the Fourth of July). By the time the tournament starts, they will have been here two weeks. They’ve sort of quarantined. We did not send entries out to people outside of Mesa County.”
Other safety measures are hand sanitizer being provided at each court, only one player being able to use the scorecard in doubles and tennis balls being provided in cans.
The Elliotts have worked extensively with Mesa County Public Health since May to find a way to make the tournament happen. They’re hopeful those efforts will produce a fun, safe tournament.
“We’ve tried to cover everything ahead of time that could happen,” Elliott said. “Hopefully, everyone will live by the rules, and if they don’t, trust me, they won’t be in the tournament.”