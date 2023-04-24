After 28 consecutive losses to Regis, the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team finally broke through Sunday with a thrilling 14-13 overtime victory, handing the fourth-ranked Rangers their first loss of the season.

The Mavericks (9-5, 8-1 RMAC) had never beaten the Rangers since the inception of the program, but never trailed in the game at Community Hospital Unity Field on senior day. The fourth-ranked Rangers (13-1, 7-1) rallied to tie the game with goals 13 seconds apart to force overtime, and after forcing a turnover, the Mavericks went on the offensive in overtime.