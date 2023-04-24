After 28 consecutive losses to Regis, the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team finally broke through Sunday with a thrilling 14-13 overtime victory, handing the fourth-ranked Rangers their first loss of the season.
The Mavericks (9-5, 8-1 RMAC) had never beaten the Rangers since the inception of the program, but never trailed in the game at Community Hospital Unity Field on senior day. The fourth-ranked Rangers (13-1, 7-1) rallied to tie the game with goals 13 seconds apart to force overtime, and after forcing a turnover, the Mavericks went on the offensive in overtime.
After controlling the ball for about 60 seconds, setting up the attack, Peyton Ivey took a pass from Courtney Havel and fired a shot point-blank in front of the goal. The ball settled into the upper corner of the net, setting off a wild celebration.
Regis scored on a free-position shot with 17 seconds remaining in regulation, then won the ensuing draw control. Madeline Schallmoser scored with only four seconds remaining.
The victory moved the Mavericks into sole possession of first place in the RMAC, one-half game ahead of the Rangers, who have two games remaining. Colorado Mesa has one game left in the regular season, at Westminster next weekend, with Regis returning home for two games next week against CSU Pueblo and Fort Lewis.
Should both teams win out, they will share the conference title, but Regis would receive the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament based on goal differential. A CMU victory and one Regis loss would give the Mavericks the outright conference title and No. 1 seed.
In beating a nationally ranked team for the first time in program history, the Mavericks were aggressive early, and built a 10-5 lead in the third quarter after Regan Went scored.
Regis, behind Schallmoser’s second-half hat trick, stayed within striking distance in the fourth quarter. It was 12-11 with just less than six minutes to play, but Havel scored a crucial goal with 2:55 remaining on a free position shot to give the Mavericks a 13-11 advantage before Regis scored the two quick back-to-back goals to tie it.
Kiley Davis and Regan Wentz, two of eight seniors honored before the game, each had a hat trick in their final regular-season game at home. Havel and Ivey had two each.
Shannon Murphy made seven saves, including one with just more than one minute to play in regulation that kept CMU in control.
Men’s Lacrosse
AJ Switzer’s fifth goal of the game ended up being the game-winner, securing at least a share of the RMAC championship for the Mavericks in a 14-13 victory at Westminster.
Up 13-12, Switzer connected with 2:53 remaining and the Mavericks held on after giving up a goal with 2:06 to play.
Switzer also had two assists for CMU (12-2, 4-0), which can win the conference outright with one victory in their final two games of the season against Adams State and CSU Pueblo. The Mavericks did clinch the No. 1 seed and the right to host the conference tournament in two weeks.
Jed Brummett had three goals and Drew Eickelman two for CMU, which matched the Griffins shot for shot, with each taking 48, but put 27 on goal to the Griffins’ 26.
Mac Bayless made 13 saves for the victory.
Baseball
Rob Sharrar, Conrad Villafuerte and Derek Shaver drove in three runs each to give No. 5 CMU a four-game sweep of CU-Colorado Springs with a 13-6 victory at The Diamond.
Villafuerte hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game after the Mountain Lions put up two runs in the top of the first off Blake Rohm. Three more runs came home in the inning, two on a base hit by Shaver. Villafuerte doubled in one run in the second and Shaver doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Sharrar in the third.
Five runs scored in the fourth, with the big hit a triple to center field by Sharrar, who was 3 for 5.
Villafuerte was 3 for 3, one of six Mavericks with multi-hit games.
Kyle Miller, the first of four pitchers to get work out of the bullpen, got the victory, allowing four runs on seven hits in three innings. The five pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters and walk only two.
Softball
The day after putting together a seven-run rally to split a doubleheader against Colorado Christian, the Mavericks managed only one run in dropping the final two home games of the season to the Cougars, losing 12-0 and 7-1.
In the first game, Colorado Christian pitcher Kali Crandall threw a perfect game, striking out eight and needing only 54 pitches to record 15 outs.
Her offense peppered three CMU pitchers for 13 hits, including home runs by Kayla Middleton, Kenzie Middleton and Miki Berg. It was only 2-0 entering the fourth inning, but Colorado Christian scored three in the fourth and put the game away with seven runs in the fifth.
Hannah Sattler took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits.
A first-inning solo home run by Ava Fugate in the second game accounted for CMU’s only run of the day. The No. 9 Cougars (47-4, 37-2 RMAC) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the second inning, chasing Sarah Jorissen (2-4). Sattler finished up, allowing three runs over six innings.