The visiting team enters Suplizio Field through a gate down the left field line.
Owen Taylor’s not your typical visitor to Grand Junction. Wednesday, just for old time’s sake, he reported for batting practice through the gate by home plate.
The hometown kid has been looking forward to this week all summer.
“I’ve been so excited for like the last two weeks,” Taylor said Wednesday shortly after his new club, the Ogden Raptors, arrived at the ballpark to open a six-game series against his former team, the Grand Junction Rockies. “I haven’t seen my parents yet, but I’ll be staying with them this week. It’s my dad’s birthday next week, so we’ll celebrate this week. Just really great timing.”
Taylor, who grew up in Grand Junction, spent 2019 playing first base for the Grand Junction Rockies.
Drafted out of Grand Junction High School in 2014 by Toronto, Taylor elected to go to college at the University of Kansas. He signed with the Rockies as a free agent in 2019 and was assigned to his hometown team. It turned out to be the final year of affiliated baseball for the former Rookie Advanced club of the Colorado Rockies.
He was released in the offseason, and the 2020 minor league season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor, like hundreds of other players just starting their professional careers, was seemingly already at the end of his after Major League Baseball scuttled short-season teams across the country.
“It was definitely a really tough year on everyone, but in the baseball world, definitely,” Taylor said. “A lot of people got hit hard and unfortunately, I was one of those guys. How Major League Baseball took out those short-season teams, took a lot of opportunities, not only for myself, but from so many players, players that are in college, players that are in high school. It’s been tough. You really had no direction during that time, but I was able to land this opportunity with Ogden and take advantage of it and hopefully, win a championship.”
With no baseball in 2020, Taylor joined the family business, working at Gene Taylor’s Sports Outlet in Fruita.
“My dad (Tony) spent a lot of time at our Snowmass store, so I ran the shop alone. On slow days, I would just go in the cage and hit,” he said. “I had no idea if I would play the game again, I was just doing it just because it’s all I really know.
“I mean, it was a tough year, it was a long year, and there were definitely a few moments where I saw the door closing, but I just made the decision to be proactive and try and finish my baseball career on a higher note.”
As soon as he heard the Pioneer League was restructuring as an independent MLB Partner league, he grabbed his phone. He called the GJ Rockies, who were awaiting instructions from the team’s owners on identifying and signing players.
Taylor made his professional debut for the Rockies in Ogden, and he’s always liked that ballpark and the area, so he called the Raptors office. Dave Baggott, the club’s owner and president, offered him a contract.
“I reached out relatively early, like three months before they even hired a head coach. I got in the door early because there were a lot of players looking for a place to play and fortunately I was able to land a spot pretty quick,” said Taylor, who was one of the first players to sign with the new independent league.
The rosters in this Pioneer League are older, with players having at least a couple of years of pro ball to their credit or having just graduated from college. The Rookie PBL was recent draftees, many right out of high school, and all in their first or second year of pro baseball. Taylor has noticed the difference.
“Just the maturity and how the guys have been around the game, they’ve learned the lessons they need to learn and they’re getting to be polished baseball players,” he said. “The offensive aspect of the game, there’s a lot more maturity as well as a hitter.”
Taylor hit .232 with nine doubles, three home runs and 27 RBI in 45 games for the GJ Rockies. He, too, is becoming a more polished hitter, hitting .273 through Wednesday, with five doubles, five home runs — including a two-run shot in his first at-bat back at Suplizio — and 25 RBI in 39 games. Taylor reached base all five times he went to the plate Wednesday, adding a single, two walks and was hit by a pitch. He drove in three runs in the Raptors’ 13-10 loss.
Those hours in the batting cage last year made Taylor realize he wasn’t done playing. Like every player in the Pioneer League, he’d love a shot with an affiliated team again, but if not, he’s rediscovered the reason he started playing the game as a little kid.
“The dream’s always been the same. I want to play baseball as long as I can. I’m at a point in my career now where I’m playing the game just because it’s my favorite thing to do. I’m not worried about tomorrow. I’m not worried about next year. I’m just here to enjoy the camaraderie in the clubhouse and play hard,” he said.
“There’s nothing I want more than to walk out of this season with a ring on my finger. Anything in the future is going to take care of itself.”