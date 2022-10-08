The new managing partners of the Grand Junction Rockies, Mike Tollin, left, and Jeff Katofsky, right, are eager to rebrand the team and are excited to bring more excitement for fans to Suplizio Field when the Rockies start play in 2023.
The new managing partners of the Grand Junction Rockies, Mike Tollin, left, and Jeff Katofsky, right, are eager to rebrand the team and are excited to bring more excitement for fans to Suplizio Field when the Rockies start play in 2023.
The new managing partners of the Grand Junction Rockies, Mike Tollin, left, and Jeff Katofsky, right, are eager to rebrand the team and are excited to bring more excitement for fans to Suplizio Field when the Rockies start play in 2023.
Scott Crabtree
The new managing partners of the Grand Junction Rockies, Mike Tollin, left, and Jeff Katofsky, right, are eager to rebrand the team and are excited to bring more excitement for fans to Suplizio Field when the Rockies start play in 2023.
First and foremost for the new owners of the soon-to-be former Grand Junction Rockies: The rebrand.
In the past couple of weeks, hundreds of suggestions have been submitted for the new identity of the independent baseball team, which has changed hands from an ownership group that includes Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, to Future Legends, a group in Windsor founded by Northern Colorado Owlz owner Jeff Katofsky.
Katofsky and Mike Tollin, the managing owner of the team in Grand Junction, were in town Friday to meet with season-ticket holders and get their thoughts on not only the name of the team, but what they’d like to see on those summer nights at Suplizio Field.
“I think we have 700 entries so far and we’ve just begun,” Katofsky said of the rebrand. “We’re going to pick out the ones we like the best and throw them out there and figure out which is the best one, and we’re going to have a blast doing it. I’ve got a whole design team out in northern Colorado ready to do whatever we need to do, and the vendors are ready (to get started on uniforms, caps and souvenirs).
“But the answer is certainly in ’22. We have to do it this year to get the product that we need to have next year, but we’ll have some fun.”
“Minor League Baseball has Yard Goats and Trash (Pandas) and Iron Pigs,” Tollin said. “We’d love it to be fun, we’d love it to be irreverent but we’d also like it to be unique and specific to the spirit of this town and represent the community.”
Katofsky was involved with Minor League Baseball for 20 years, and said he wasn’t sure about going the independent route.
“We are trained in affiliated ball to hate independent ball,” he said. “You’re really indoctrinated to just talk about how bad it is, and I came from that sort of attitude. Now moving to independent ball, I wouldn’t go back to affiliated ball.
“I always said that Minor League Baseball is a blank canvas and I get all the crayons to do whatever I want, and that was one of the things that really excited me about Minor League Baseball. It’s a lot more fun.
“Independent ball, it’s like two canvases, it’s a wider canvas and that allows for more creativity, being more fan-friendly, more community-oriented. It’s going to allow Mike to do his magic with all his great ideas, and we’re gonna have a lot more fun. Baseball is a kid’s sport that adults get to enjoy and we’re gonna do a lot of that.”
That’s where Tollin comes in, wanting creative in-game entertainment, calling them “17 one-act plays” between innings to engage fans. And although the future club won’t go to the level of the Savannah Bananas, they’d like to see things get a little crazier.
“I think there’s enhancements from food, from the entertainment on the scoreboard, this whole QR code, which my kids tell me about, you hold your phone up and whatever that jumble on the scoreboard is, it leads you to a crazy game,” Tollin said. “... Like I said, in those 17 one-act plays in between the ballgame, I’ve seen some pretty fun things.”
More player engagement is also planned, whether it’s kids clinics, autograph sessions, school visits or public appearances.
On the field, the new owners are thrilled to be inheriting the 2022 Pioneer League champions, and nicknames, mascots, goofy games and enhanced food choices aside, Katofsky wants to add to his ring collection. He bought the Provo Angels in 2004, who won the Pioneer League title that season, and the franchise, which became the Orem Owlz and now the Northern Colorado Owlz, won four more.
Before each season, he meets with his club and puts on all five of his rings, telling the players he has an empty hand that’s ready for some bling.
The two teams Future Legends own will operate independently, with the owners handling the business side, not player personnel, which will be left up to each team’s coaching staff.
Tollin likes the look of the GJ on the team’s caps, and wants the community to identify with the team and be excited to watch a winning baseball team each summer.
“We’re not going to short-shrift on the fun,” he said, “but we want to win. ... It’s not about being original, it’s about being fan-friendly, and I think without the sort of restrictive hold of the big league club … how many crayons you say you’ve got in the box?”